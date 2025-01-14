Thailand to produce 100,000-400,000 doses of avian flu vaccine yearly

Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Polpornklang revealed on Tuesday (January 14, 2025) that, Currently, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) is implementing plans to expand the production capacity of a live attenuated vaccine for avian influenza strain H5N2 (Fluvac H5) to prepare for potential outbreaks under Emergency Use Authorization.
The Pharmaceutical Organization plans to expand its production capacity to obtain industrial-level licenses and to develop vaccine production in accordance with current standards.
The GPO plans to produce 100,000–400,000 doses per year to gather data for a rolling submission to register the vaccine for industrial-scale production by 2025.
This effort will position Thailand to produce vaccines at an industrial level, enhancing the nation's vaccine security and readiness to respond to future avian influenza outbreaks in emergency situations.
According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics from 2003 to 2024, there have been 889 cumulative cases of avian influenza, resulting in 463 deaths across 23 countries worldwide. However, there have been no confirmed reports of human-to-human transmission.
From 2003 to 2024, Thailand reported 25 confirmed cases of avian influenza (H5N1) with 17 fatalities. Globally, in 2024, Europe and the United States saw outbreaks of the H5N1 strain, particularly among workers in dairy farms, pig farms, and poultry farms. Notably, the US reported 66 cases, mostly among dairy farm workers, with no fatalities attributed to H5N1 infection within this group.
"Preparing Thailand's vaccine capabilities for domestic production is crucial because the emergence of new viral strains is a global concern and often sporadic. The likelihood of the virus mutating remains a constant threat, and if an outbreak occurs, it could have widespread consequences," said Karom. "The government recognizes the issue and prioritizes it, providing support for preparedness measures to mitigate the impact on the public."