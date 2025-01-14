Thailand to produce 100,000-400,000 doses of avian flu vaccine yearly

Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Polpornklang revealed on Tuesday (January 14, 2025) that, Currently, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) is implementing plans to expand the production capacity of a live attenuated vaccine for avian influenza strain H5N2 (Fluvac H5) to prepare for potential outbreaks under Emergency Use Authorization.

The Pharmaceutical Organization plans to expand its production capacity to obtain industrial-level licenses and to develop vaccine production in accordance with current standards.

The GPO plans to produce 100,000–400,000 doses per year to gather data for a rolling submission to register the vaccine for industrial-scale production by 2025.

This effort will position Thailand to produce vaccines at an industrial level, enhancing the nation's vaccine security and readiness to respond to future avian influenza outbreaks in emergency situations.