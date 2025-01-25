The devastating effects of PM2.5 pollution on public health

This aligns with a study from the United Kingdom indicating that environmental issues are external factors that influence mental health. Research conducted across multiple countries has shown that global warming and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) impact both physical and mental health. Specifically, in the case of PM2.5 pollution, air pollution has been found to increase the risk of depression among youth aged 18 and above by as much as 20%.

Thailand needed to pay greater attention to this issue as it could significantly affect the mental well-being and quality of life of its citizens in the long term, the NESDC said.

Moreover, the health impacts of PM2.5 are also linked to brain inflammation, neural damage, and hormonal changes. Children, the elderly, and vulnerable populations in society are at the highest risk of being affected.