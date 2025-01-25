The devastating effects of PM2.5 pollution on public health

More than 10.5 million people in Thailand suffered from respiratory diseases linked to PM2.5 exposure in 2023, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said, throwing light on the serious effects of air pollution on public health.
In its report on social conditions in the fourth quarter of 2019, the NESDC had highlighted the impacts of PM2.5 on physical and mental health. Citing a World Health Organization (WHO) study, the report indicated that PM2.5 increases the risk of depression and suicide. Reducing PM2.5 levels to 10 micrograms per cubic metre could decrease depression rates by up to 2.5%.
This aligns with a study from the United Kingdom indicating that environmental issues are external factors that influence mental health. Research conducted across multiple countries has shown that global warming and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) impact both physical and mental health. Specifically, in the case of PM2.5 pollution, air pollution has been found to increase the risk of depression among youth aged 18 and above by as much as 20%.
Thailand needed to pay greater attention to this issue as it could significantly affect the mental well-being and quality of life of its citizens in the long term, the NESDC said.
Moreover, the health impacts of PM2.5 are also linked to brain inflammation, neural damage, and hormonal changes. Children, the elderly, and vulnerable populations in society are at the highest risk of being affected.
Medical research from China on COVID-19 infections highlights the synergistic relationship between PM2.5 and the virus. PM2.5 causes irritation in the eyes, mouth, and respiratory tract. Once inflammation occurs, it becomes easier for the virus to enter the body.