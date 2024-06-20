Let’s meet the future of the content industry in Korea and Thailand

The Korean Cultural Center in Thailand, in collaboration with KOCCA (Korea Creative Content Agency) Thailand, KTO (Korea Tourism Organization) Bangkok, and AT (Korea Agro-Fisheries Trade Corp.) Center Bangkok, is operating the Korea Pavilion at THACCA SPLASH, an event organized at the invitation of the Thai Government.
From June 28 to 30, THACCA SPLASH will take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Commerce, and the National Soft Power Strategy Committee.
The event is expected to attract 200,000 visitors and aims to promote Thailand's soft power policy, including the establishment of THACCA (Thailand Creative Culture Agency).
The event will feature various programs such as exhibitions, forums, and workshops focusing on soft power.
The Korea Pavilion will showcase a wide range of Korean content, with a particular emphasis on popular themes in Thailand. Webtoons (Naver Webtoon, Contents Lab Blue, Kidari Studio) and games (Zepetto, Netmarble) are highlighted as emerging growth engines of the content industry.
Additionally, the pavilion will feature broadcasting (True CJ Creations), characters (The Pinkfong Company), and devices (LG Electronics) to represent Korean soft power at the event.
A notable feature of the Korea Pavilion is the 'Combined Theme Zone,' which will display examples of genre convergence and the utilization of intellectual property across multiple platforms. This includes webtoons like True Beauty and I Wanna Be U, which have been adapted into series, animations, games, books, and merchandise.
On June 29, YoonZi Kim, Senior Researcher at Korea Eximbank and author of Korean Wave Chronicles, will deliver a lecture on the significance of the Korean Wave and the factors behind its success. On the same day, there will be fan signing events with webtoon artists Yaongyi (True Beauty) and Sam (Your Throne).
On June 30, a K-pop dance mini-workshop led by Kim Hyunyi, a dancer for K-pop girl groups like ITZY and Red Velvet, will be available for attendees through pre-registration.
In addition, there will be various other activities such as competitions with prizes through Zling (an AI-based motion K-pop dance game), K-content OX quizzes and puzzle games, giveaways for booth visitors on a first-come, first-served basis, a True Beauty makeup show, and photo booths with tattoo stickers.
Lee Sunju, the director of the Center, expressed, "We are delighted that K-content is participating in this event, which highlights the policies and future of Thai soft power. I hope that the collaboration between Korea and Thailand in the content industry will foster mutual growth in soft power and bring joy to people around the world."