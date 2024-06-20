Let’s meet the future of the content industry in Korea and Thailand

The Korean Cultural Center in Thailand, in collaboration with KOCCA (Korea Creative Content Agency) Thailand, KTO (Korea Tourism Organization) Bangkok, and AT (Korea Agro-Fisheries Trade Corp.) Center Bangkok, is operating the Korea Pavilion at THACCA SPLASH, an event organized at the invitation of the Thai Government.

From June 28 to 30, THACCA SPLASH will take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Commerce, and the National Soft Power Strategy Committee.

The event is expected to attract 200,000 visitors and aims to promote Thailand's soft power policy, including the establishment of THACCA (Thailand Creative Culture Agency).

The event will feature various programs such as exhibitions, forums, and workshops focusing on soft power.