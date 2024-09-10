Perfect pearls in hues of blue

Much-loved Thai jewellery brand Pacharee has once again brought pride to the nation as the first Thai brand to grace the runway of New York Fashion Week. The brand collaborated with 3.1 Phillip Lim to celebrate the renowned designer’s 20th anniversary.
The September 8 show was a special collaboration between the two brands, telling the story of “Memories of Joy”.
Lim’s cherished memories and happiness were reinterpreted by Pacharee’s founder, Sophie Pacharee, through the vibrant shades of aquamarine and turquoise. These gemstones were paired with handcrafted settings, combining blue gems and pearls to create a playful and captivating look.
“When I think of happiness, I always recall trips to the south of France, especially the Les Roches Rouges Hotel, a place I love. Every time I visit, it sparks creativity in my designs. And this time, the image in my mind is of the blue shades of the sea meeting the waves, with glitter reflecting along the wave lines. I imagined this as blue gemstones combined with golden waves and pearls, creating a soothing sculpture that brings joy when worn."
In addition to the blue gemstone pieces, Sophie incorporated spirit animals—an elephant, a cat, and a bird—into the memories and happiness. These lucky animals, representing different forms of joy, were showcased through layered necklaces and earrings.
Classic pieces adored by Pacharee fans, such as pearl-embedded letter bars, rings, and tiny pearl hoops, were styled as anklets and bag charms, adding a playful touch to the collection.
The collection will be available at 3.1 Phillip Lim stores worldwide, including the New York flagship store and other major cities, as well as in Thailand at Pacharee’s shops and showrooms.