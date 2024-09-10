Perfect pearls in hues of blue

Much-loved Thai jewellery brand Pacharee has once again brought pride to the nation as the first Thai brand to grace the runway of New York Fashion Week. The brand collaborated with 3.1 Phillip Lim to celebrate the renowned designer’s 20th anniversary.

The September 8 show was a special collaboration between the two brands, telling the story of “Memories of Joy”.

Lim’s cherished memories and happiness were reinterpreted by Pacharee’s founder, Sophie Pacharee, through the vibrant shades of aquamarine and turquoise. These gemstones were paired with handcrafted settings, combining blue gems and pearls to create a playful and captivating look.



