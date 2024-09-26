Prestigious French jeweller opens first Thai boutique at ICONSIAM

Chaumet, the prestigious French jewellery brand with a history spanning more than two centuries, has opened its first flagship store in Thailand, responding to the ongoing expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Following successful openings in Kuala Lumpur and Hanoi last year, Chaumet has arrived in Bangkok, choosing the renowned ICONSIAM as the site for its inaugural Thai boutique.

The boutique will showcase high-end jewellery, especially Chaumet’s unique collections like Joséphine, Bee My Love, and Liens.