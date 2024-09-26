Prestigious French jeweller opens first Thai boutique at ICONSIAM

Chaumet, the prestigious French jewellery brand with a history spanning more than two centuries, has opened its first flagship store in Thailand, responding to the ongoing expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.
Following successful openings in Kuala Lumpur and Hanoi last year, Chaumet has arrived in Bangkok, choosing the renowned ICONSIAM as the site for its inaugural Thai boutique.
The boutique will showcase high-end jewellery, especially Chaumet’s unique collections like Joséphine, Bee My Love, and Liens.
CEO Charles Leung said the opening of the new boutique reflects the brand’s commitment to expanding in Southeast Asia and its confidence in the high jewellery market’s unlimited growth potential. He emphasised that Thailand’s rich history in art and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with Chaumet's DNA, making Bangkok an ideal location for the brand’s expansion.
Designed in the style of a Parisian salon, the boutique draws inspiration from its original location at the iconic Place Vendôme. Chaumet’s symbols are delicately conveyed, blending light and modernity in a soft atmosphere, highlighted by the brand’s signature blue, gold and silver.
Visitors will also catch glimpses of Chaumet’s iconic wheat pattern collection, which showcases the craftsmanship inherent in the brand’s jewellery.
Experience the timeless beauty of Chaumet today at Iconlux, 1st floor, ICONSIAM.