ALaLa Dance Fest kicks off in Chiang Mai

Pimrawee Srisuk, the festival organiser, shared the origins of the ALaLa Dance Fest, saying: “The idea started from the challenge of finding space to showcase my work, which is scarce and hard to come by. I wondered why Chiang Mai, despite being a major tourist destination, lacked such spaces. There are also many local artists producing art here. That’s how the idea of creating my own space came about.

“It’s not just about hosting a festival; in the future, we aim to include discussions as well. The first project under this initiative is the ALaLa Dance Fest,” Pimrawee added.

Activities at the ALaLa Dance Fest include:

Ethnic dance workshops from three countries: Ivory Coast, Indonesia, and Thailand. Participants will immerse themselves in unique dance experiences with artists from these diverse cultures.

Performances by four artist groups from three countries: Ivory Coast, Indonesia, and Thailand. Attendees will be amazed by the talented performances of these skilled artists.