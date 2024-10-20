Six trendy bars in Langsuan-Chidlom: redefining chic

Chidlom and Langsuan are often seen as office and shopping districts due to their central location in Bangkok’s financial and economic area, home to world-class shopping centres, with land prices averaging around 900,000 baht per square wah (225,000 baht per square metre).

However, when the sun sets, these zones don’t shut down with the office hours but rather come alive with an intriguing nightlife.

So we invite you to explore the trendy nightlife in central Bangkok, offering a stylish alternative to the famed Sukhumvit area.

Brewave: Sip on cool drinks over an ice bar

Brewave at Gaysorn Amarin has introduced a unique way of serving drinks on an “ice rail”, or as the bar calls it, Frost Rail, along the counter. This method keeps the drinks refreshingly cold throughout the night.

The venue is also known for its rotating menu, laid-back atmosphere, and live music all night long, making it one of the top choices in Chidlom for unwinding after work or for an energetic hangout with friends.

Location: Brewave, 4th Floor, Gaysorn Amarin