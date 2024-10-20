Six trendy bars in Langsuan-Chidlom: redefining chic

Chidlom and Langsuan are often seen as office and shopping districts due to their central location in Bangkok’s financial and economic area, home to world-class shopping centres, with land prices averaging around 900,000 baht per square wah (225,000 baht per square metre).
However, when the sun sets, these zones don’t shut down with the office hours but rather come alive with an intriguing nightlife.
So we invite you to explore the trendy nightlife in central Bangkok, offering a stylish alternative to the famed Sukhumvit area.
Brewave: Sip on cool drinks over an ice bar
Brewave at Gaysorn Amarin has introduced a unique way of serving drinks on an “ice rail”, or as the bar calls it, Frost Rail, along the counter. This method keeps the drinks refreshingly cold throughout the night.
The venue is also known for its rotating menu, laid-back atmosphere, and live music all night long, making it one of the top choices in Chidlom for unwinding after work or for an energetic hangout with friends.
Location: Brewave, 4th Floor, Gaysorn Amarin
Fatboy Izakaya Amarin: Elevate your night with a fusion izakaya bar
Fatboy Izakaya isn’t just a standout for its food, it’s also a cool hangout spot for social gatherings.
With a unique fusion design and a fun atmosphere accompanied by a DJ spinning tunes all night, the venue also offers an impressive drink menu.
What sets Fatboy Izakaya apart is the seamless blend of fusion izakaya flavours with drinks, the vibrant lights of Ratchaprasong, and upbeat music, making it a new nightlife hotspot in the area.
Location: Fatboy Izakaya, 3rd Floor, Gaysorn Amarin
The Loft Bar: Enjoy panoramic nighttime views of Bangkok
Located on the 56th floor of Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, The Loft Bar draws its inspiration from a New York City art studio.
With large 360-degree windows, guests can enjoy a panoramic view of Bangkok’s nighttime skyline.
The drink menu features classic twists, drawing from the Old Waldorf Astoria Bar Book, including signature cocktails like First Airplane and Blind Tiger, blending classic and innovative flavours in one glass.
Location: The Loft Bar, 56th Floor, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok
Truth or Dare Lang Suan: Creating legendary nights
For the ultimate party-goers, Truth or Dare at The Duchess Hotel is an exciting option. This nightclub offers an energetic and mysterious vibe that invites everyone to experience it.
Packed with people and pulsating to house and hip-hop beats spun by DJs all night, the drink menu is as playful as the club’s name. The signature drinks themed "Truth" and shot drinks under the "Dare" theme dare you to try new and thrilling flavours.
Location: Truth or Dare Lang Suan, 1st Floor, The Duchess Hotel, Langsuan
Firefly Bar: Savour creative menus with jazz music
Firefly Bar at Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok has been ranked as one of the best bars in Asia. It seamlessly blends its inventive menu with the laid-back ambiance of live jazz performances every night, adding a luxurious touch to your special evening.
The bar’s standout drinks, such as the Elegant Lady in Red No 2 and Firefly No 2, reflect the creativity and pride of its bartenders.
Location: Firefly Bar, Lobby Floor, Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
4th Wall BKK: Classic charm with nightly surprises
A newcomer backed by an award-winning team from Vesper, 4th Wall BKK is located on the second floor of LUXX Langsuan Hotel.
What sets this bar apart is its ever-changing drink menu, offering new experiences each time you visit. Classic drink lovers can indulge in favourites like Corpse Reviver No 2, Adonis, and a range of daily specials crafted by the talented bartenders.
Location: 4th Wall BKK, 2nd Floor, LUXX Langsuan Hotel