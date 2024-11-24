Golden cubs ‘Eva’ and ‘Luna’ the big draw at Chiang Mai Night Safari

The Chiang Mai Night Safari is agog with a lively holiday atmosphere, as fans of “Eva” and “Luna”, the adorable golden tigers, flock to the park in huge numbers.
The growing popularity of these new animal superstars, also known as strawberry tigers, has doubled the number of visitors eager to witness their charm firsthand.
Many families used the holiday to visit the safari, with thousands of people coming to see the cute antics of Eva and Luna.
The Tiger Show, featuring three daily performances, also drew large crowds, with visitors arriving early to secure their spots before the gates opened at 11am.
Upon entry, most visitors headed straight to Tiger World to see Eva and Luna. Within hours, over 2,000 tourists had already gathered, and the numbers were expected to remain high throughout the day.
Eva and Luna delighted fans by playfully interacting and exploring their enclosure. Initially, they roamed and sniffed around curiously before settling down, offering fans better photo opportunities with their endearing expressions.
The Chiang Mai Night Safari showcases the tigers on Mondays and Thursdays from 11am to 6pm and on Sundays from 11am to 8pm in the Tiger World exhibit. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the tigers appear in Tiger World from 11am to 2pm and participate in the Tiger Show (included with animal safari tickets) at 3.30pm, 5.30pm, and 7.35pm.
Eva opened the show with an impressive display of agility, following commands to walk through obstacles, while Luna performed a trick walking under the caretaker’s legs. The opening segment lasted about two minutes, followed by performances by other tigers and lions, with each show running for 20–25 minutes.
The golden tigers have undoubtedly captured the hearts of fans, making the Chiang Mai Night Safari a must-visit destination for wildlife enthusiasts and families alike.
Eva, a three-year-old female golden tiger is enchanting visitors with her bright orange-striped fur and playful demeanour. Her cheerful and mischievous behaviour, reminiscent of a playful child, often includes funny antics that draw laughter from onlookers. Many fans affectionately refer to Eva as a “giant orange cat”.
Earlier in November, Chiang Mai Night Safari's official Facebook page introduced Luna, Eva’s equally charming three-year-old sibling. Luna’s gentle eyes and soft, warm-coloured fur make her stand out as a tiger with a sweet and unintimidating appearance, unlike typical tigers. Social media users showered Luna with praise, commenting, “She’s just a big orange cat.” “When does she start becoming scary?” and “So elegant, like a northern Thai native!” Others joked: “Is this a big cat? Can I get a belly rub pass?”— though the admin quickly warned that such attempts might not end well!
Golden tigers are an extremely rare species caused by a genetic mutation affecting fur pigmentation. According to Chiang Mai Night Safari, there are only about 50 to 100 golden tigers worldwide.