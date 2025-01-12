Thai BL series growth expected to generate over 4.9 billion baht

SCB EIC projects that the BL series market will generate over 4.9 billion THB in revenue by 2025, while recommending government support to enhance Thailand’s competitiveness in the global market.

According to SCB EIC, the share of BL series in Thailand’s entertainment media production value is expected to rise from 0.7% in 2019 to 3.9% in 2025, reflecting an average annual growth of 17% YOY, amounting to a total market value exceeding 4.9 billion THB.

This growth aligns with the increasing popularity of BL films and series both domestically and internationally, facilitated by easy access to Thai entertainment through OTT services and streaming platforms. BL series have thus become a vital driver of growth for Thailand’s entertainment sector, ensuring long-term opportunities for expansion.

The Global Appeal of Thai BL Series

Thai BL series have rapidly gained popularity in various countries due to:

Open Representation of Relationships:

The candid portrayal of relationships reflects Thailand’s cultural acceptance of gender diversity and inclusivity, resonating with audiences worldwide.

Innovative and High-Quality Content:

Thai BL producers consistently deliver fresh, unique, and high-quality productions, including compelling storylines, well-crafted scripts, and advanced filming techniques. This diversity makes the series highly engaging.

The Popularity of Streaming Platforms:

Streaming services have made Thai BL series easily accessible to international audiences, significantly expanding their reach.