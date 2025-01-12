Thai BL series growth expected to generate over 4.9 billion baht

SCB EIC projects that the BL series market will generate over 4.9 billion THB in revenue by 2025, while recommending government support to enhance Thailand’s competitiveness in the global market.
According to SCB EIC, the share of BL series in Thailand’s entertainment media production value is expected to rise from 0.7% in 2019 to 3.9% in 2025, reflecting an average annual growth of 17% YOY, amounting to a total market value exceeding 4.9 billion THB.
This growth aligns with the increasing popularity of BL films and series both domestically and internationally, facilitated by easy access to Thai entertainment through OTT services and streaming platforms. BL series have thus become a vital driver of growth for Thailand’s entertainment sector, ensuring long-term opportunities for expansion.
The Global Appeal of Thai BL Series
Thai BL series have rapidly gained popularity in various countries due to:
Open Representation of Relationships:
The candid portrayal of relationships reflects Thailand’s cultural acceptance of gender diversity and inclusivity, resonating with audiences worldwide.
Innovative and High-Quality Content:
Thai BL producers consistently deliver fresh, unique, and high-quality productions, including compelling storylines, well-crafted scripts, and advanced filming techniques. This diversity makes the series highly engaging.
The Popularity of Streaming Platforms:
Streaming services have made Thai BL series easily accessible to international audiences, significantly expanding their reach.
A Dominant Player in the Asian BL Market
Currently, Thailand has produced over 340 BL films, series, and short stories. By 2024, Thailand leads the Asian BL market, accounting for more than half of all BL series aired across the region.
The global success of Thai BL series has opened doors for other industries to grow alongside the BL phenomenon. Key examples include:
1) Publishing Industry
Many BL series are adaptations of novels or comics, sparking increased interest in reading BL novels among existing fans. Additionally, viewers of the series are often drawn to explore the original novels or comics, driving growth in the publishing sector.
2) Promotional Events and Activities
Thai BL series have spurred the growth of related businesses such as fan meetings, concerts, and launch events, benefiting the MICE industry, venue rental businesses, and the production of merchandise tied to these series.
3) Advertising Industry
With many BL actors amassing over 1 million followers, they have become influential brand ambassadors and presenters. Companies increasingly invest in BL actors to promote their products. Moreover, out-of-home advertising platforms, such as billboards, have become popular mediums for fan-club communication and support for the actors.
4) Other Industries Leveraging BL Soft Power
The BL series boom has positively impacted the tourism sector, including hotels, restaurants, shops, attractions, and airlines. International fans often visit Thailand to explore filming locations or participate in events related to BL series, contributing significantly to the local economy.
Thai BL series producers must continuously develop themselves to expand growth opportunities in new markets while maintaining their audience base in existing markets.
BL series is one of Thailand's entertainment media industries with significant growth potential and opportunities to expand into new export markets, such as South America and Europe, where there is increasing interest in Thai BL series. To seize these opportunities, producers must reach and understand more diverse audiences. This includes adding subtitles in various languages and forming partnerships with global streaming platforms, leading to improved quality of work and a better understanding of international audience preferences. At the same time, producers must preserve the unique charm of Thai BL series by incorporating Thai culture and diversifying content quality to retain the audience in existing markets amidst intensifying competition.
Additionally, the consideration of further support policies from the government could help enhance the production quality of BL series and increase opportunities for global market exports.
Although Thai BL series have received positive responses from audiences in many countries, driving their sustained growth requires appropriate government policies to elevate Thai films and BL series. Such policies would enhance their competitiveness in the global market effectively, including:
1. Increasing production investment through tax incentives and expanding reimbursement policies for production costs to cover the creation of Thai films and BL series, similar to those offered for foreign film and series productions shot in Thailand.
2. Supporting the promotion of Thai entertainment media abroad, such as facilitating and funding travel to international film festivals and business matching events for the licensing of films or series in foreign markets.
3. Other policies that promote the development of BL series production, such as providing financial support for production and creating opportunities for Thai film and BL series producers to collaborate with international producers.