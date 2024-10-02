‘Owl’s Eye’: Thailand’s oddest flower set for rare appearance

One of the rarest and strangest-looking plants in Thailand is about to poke its head above the soil for its annual appearance in a remote forest on the eastern border with Myanmar.

The Thismia thaithongiana was discovered growing on the slopes of Doi Hua Mot, Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary, Tak Province in 2018.

Tourists and botanists are now scouring the sanctuary’s forest floor to catch sight of this bizarre owl-shaped plant, which glows green and goes by the Thai name of Phisawong Thaithong or Phisawong Owl’s Eye.