Lessons from Hat Yai

I travelled to Hat Yai hoping to learn more about its unique blend of cultures and languages, and to observe the depictions in the novel.

Hat Yai is often known as a hub for Chinese, Malay and Thai communities.

Regardless of background, almost everyone I met – whether in Chinese neighbourhoods, Malay restaurants, or bustling night markets – communicated primarily in Thai.

While I managed to speak to Thai Malays in their native tongue, I found their Malay proficiency to be far below their Thai.

Many could understand what I was saying but struggled to respond without mixing in Thai words, often leading to confusion.

It was clear to me that Thai is their everyday language, reflecting how deeply their identity is tied to their national language.

Daily ritual

Another striking observation I made was the strong sense of unity embraced by people of all backgrounds.

Every morning at 8 am and every evening at 6 pm, the Thai national anthem plays in public places, and everyone pauses in respectful silence.