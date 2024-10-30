Isan Calling: Experience the heart of Isan

This year, Jim Thompson Farm presents "Isan Calling" as its theme, inviting visitors to reconnect with Isan roots and reunite after nearly a year apart. Transformed into an Isan Culture Oasis, the Farm promises an unforgettable celebration in a unique setting that captures the heart and soul of Isan.
Through carefully curated highlights and activities, visitors can immerse themselves in authentic Isan ways of life, traditions, and cultural artistry - all woven together to tell the enchanting story of Isan heritage.
A highlight of this year's festival is the collaboration with 19 renowned artists from Isan, Northern and Central Thailand, and beyond. They have turned the Farm into a large art space, mixing Isan's unique identity with modern elements. Visitors can explore public art installations that beautifully showcase Isan culture throughout Jim Thompson Farm.
Visitors to Jim Thompson Farm can explore beautifully decorated zones filled with fun activities, all included with admission. Highlights of the experience include:
The Vibrant Flower Fields are a timeless favourite, captivating visitors with colourful displays of cosmos and native Isan flowers. Guests can enjoy the fresh air and snap beautiful photos at every corner.
"Art on Farm" brings together 19 renowned artists from Thailand and abroad, merging Isan heritage with modern expression. The farm turns into a sprawling canvas, celebrating Isan's charm with nature-inspired art. Trees become living sculptures, and breathtaking installations fill the sky, making this an experience you can't miss!
The Joyful Music Stage comes alive beside the rice fields from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, where celebrated Molam artists fill the laid-back farm setting with authentic Isan vibes. Featured performances include:
December 20, 2024: Bo Dam Lam Sing and Wiang Na Naruemon\
December 21, 2024: Ku Khaen
"Lam Loke - The World of Molam" Exhibition takes visitors on a deep journey into the heart of the Isan culture through its traditional music and performances, perfectly setting the stage for the live Molam concerts to follow.
Complementing this experience, the "Molam Bus Exhibition" features a historic 32-seat bus - once used to transport Jim Thompson's textile workers - now transformed into a mobile gallery bus that has taken the artistry of Molam to many festivals and events across the country.
The "Rice is Life" Exhibition unveils the remarkable diversity of Thai rice, showcasing 50 unique varieties and traditional farming methods. On weekends, visitors can join Rice Tasting Workshops while daily features include explorations of the traditional rice mill, demonstrations of local processing techniques, and displays of innovative rice-based products. The journey extends to the vibrant rice fields, highlighted by an impressive 14-meter Rice Castle - a towering tribute to Isan's life-giving grain.
The Jim Thompson Silk Pavilion reveals the allure of Thai silk heritage through an immersive journey of discovery. Here, visitors witness the complete lifecycle from silkworm to finished fabric, observe weaving demonstrations, and experience hands-on silk weaving guided by friendly local artisans.
The American-Isan Exhibition reveals a captivating blend of cultures from the Vietnam War era, highlighting the unexpected meeting of East and West. Through rare photographs and artefacts, visitors explore unique cultural exchanges, including heartwarming moments where American soldiers took part in traditional Isan merit-making ceremonies.
The Art Trail "Lan Siao Home" ("Friends' Gathering Space") weaves through cosmos fields, offering an imaginative adventure for families. Young visitors can interact with cartoon characters along the path while exploring, thinking, and creating. QR codes enhance the adventure, unlocking character stories through SoundCloud and transforming art appreciation into a heartwarming family experience.
Isan Kitchen and Farm Store offer a delightful journey through flavours - from authentic Isan cuisine to creative fusion dishes - alongside exclusive Jim Thompson Farm products, Jim Thompson items, and special merchandise available only at the farm.
For over two decades, Jim Thompson Farm has stood as a cherished cultural destination eagerly anticipated at each year's end. Through collaboration with local communities and artists, the Farm continues to bring Isan culture to life. Now, the Farm once again opens its doors with signature Isan warmth, offering a harmonious blend of stunning natural beauty, soul-stirring contemporary art, rich cultural traditions, and unforgettable creative experiences. This special journey, "Jim Thompson Farm 2024: Isan Calling," welcomes visitors from December 7, 2024 - January 1, 2025.