Isan Calling: Experience the heart of Isan

This year, Jim Thompson Farm presents "Isan Calling" as its theme, inviting visitors to reconnect with Isan roots and reunite after nearly a year apart. Transformed into an Isan Culture Oasis, the Farm promises an unforgettable celebration in a unique setting that captures the heart and soul of Isan.

Through carefully curated highlights and activities, visitors can immerse themselves in authentic Isan ways of life, traditions, and cultural artistry - all woven together to tell the enchanting story of Isan heritage.

A highlight of this year's festival is the collaboration with 19 renowned artists from Isan, Northern and Central Thailand, and beyond. They have turned the Farm into a large art space, mixing Isan's unique identity with modern elements. Visitors can explore public art installations that beautifully showcase Isan culture throughout Jim Thompson Farm.

Visitors to Jim Thompson Farm can explore beautifully decorated zones filled with fun activities, all included with admission. Highlights of the experience include:

The Vibrant Flower Fields are a timeless favourite, captivating visitors with colourful displays of cosmos and native Isan flowers. Guests can enjoy the fresh air and snap beautiful photos at every corner.