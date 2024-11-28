Tourists are flocking to Lopburi’s spectacular sunflower fields

The cultivation of sunflowers follows guidelines from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, supported by the Department of Agricultural Extension and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The aim is to elevate local farmers into agri-tourism entrepreneurs.

These efforts have created a unique tourist destination in Lopburi, integrated with the "Floating Train" tours offered by the State Railway of Thailand.

Once the sunflowers bloom, farmers meticulously prepare the area, creating pathways and setting up picturesque props for visitors to take photos. Elevated platforms allow tourists to enjoy panoramic views of the golden fields, with the majestic Khao Phraya Dern Thong Mountain providing a striking backdrop. Visitors can also enjoy rides on tractors and four-wheeled ATVs.

Highlights of the sunflower fields

A three-metre-wide pathway stretches nearly 500 metres through the heart of the field, making it easy for tourists to stroll, take selfies, and enjoy the stunning scenery without feeling crowded. The vibrant sunflowers, in full bloom, attract daily visitors, including both Thai and international tour groups.

The sunflower fields are now a must-visit landmark during the cool season. Tourists are encouraged to check in, share their experiences, and capture memories to bring home smiles and happiness, in line with the Lopburi Tourism Office's "Instant Happiness in Lopburi" campaign.