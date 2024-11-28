Tourists are flocking to Lopburi’s spectacular sunflower fields

The sunflower fields in Lopburi province are in full bloom, offering a stunning spectacle of golden flowers against a backdrop of towering mountains and a vivid blue sky.
Tourists are flocking to this breathtaking sight, capturing memories and snapping photos in a lively atmosphere.
One standout location is a vast sunflower field spanning over 75 rai (12 hectares) in Manao Wan subdistrict, Phatthana Nikhom district. Owned by Mrs Ramyong Ruensonthi, this field aligns perfectly with the tourist season and represents the province's "Smart Farmer" initiative. It is also one of Lopburi's five key soft power attractions.
The cultivation of sunflowers follows guidelines from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, supported by the Department of Agricultural Extension and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The aim is to elevate local farmers into agri-tourism entrepreneurs.
These efforts have created a unique tourist destination in Lopburi, integrated with the "Floating Train" tours offered by the State Railway of Thailand.
Once the sunflowers bloom, farmers meticulously prepare the area, creating pathways and setting up picturesque props for visitors to take photos. Elevated platforms allow tourists to enjoy panoramic views of the golden fields, with the majestic Khao Phraya Dern Thong Mountain providing a striking backdrop. Visitors can also enjoy rides on tractors and four-wheeled ATVs.
Highlights of the sunflower fields
A three-metre-wide pathway stretches nearly 500 metres through the heart of the field, making it easy for tourists to stroll, take selfies, and enjoy the stunning scenery without feeling crowded. The vibrant sunflowers, in full bloom, attract daily visitors, including both Thai and international tour groups.
The sunflower fields are now a must-visit landmark during the cool season. Tourists are encouraged to check in, share their experiences, and capture memories to bring home smiles and happiness, in line with the Lopburi Tourism Office's "Instant Happiness in Lopburi" campaign.
Sunflowers bloom until Dec 15
Farmers have divided the field into two adjacent plots, planting them 10 days apart to ensure continuous blooming for visitors until December 15. This field is among Thailand's largest and most beautiful sunflower plantations, renowned for its scenic mountain backdrop.
Lopburi’s sunflower season
According to Aree Rerk-sapab, director of TAT’s Lopburi Office, the province cultivates sunflowers for both tourism and agriculture over 10,000 rai (1,600 hectares). The official sunflower season runs from mid-November 2024 to January 2025, attracting numerous visitors.
For the best photos, Aree advises tourists to wear clothing in colours that contrast with the sunflowers — any colour except yellow and green. She also suggests bringing hats and sunglasses to enjoy the cool, breezy weather. Nearby attractions can also be included in travel plans.
Convenience and safety for tourists
Lopburi is committed to enhancing services and ensuring safety for both domestic and international visitors. In case of emergencies, the Tourist Police Hotline at 1155 is available.
For more information about the sunflower fields, contact: Muang Lopburi District Agriculture Office: 036-412338; Phatthana Nikhom District Agriculture Office: 036-491133; TAT Lopburi Office: 036-770096-7