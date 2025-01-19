China's charm showcased in travel fair

The Thai International Travel Fair 2025, which kicked off on Thursday afternoon, saw participants from more than 500 worldwide tourism-related enterprises. China is invited as the guest country of honour to the fair as Thailand and China celebrate their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

"There are various booths from famous tourism destinations in China during the fair, which help us preview and plan our trip. It's a fantastic experience. You can even try some local food and see handicrafts before you go," said Nam Sitanant, a 51-year-old Thai resident.

She has been to China twice and visited the capital city, Beijing, as well as Southwest Yunnan province. "Those two places impressed me a lot with totally different cultures and landscapes. As China and Thailand are close neighbours, I hope to explore the country more," she said.

China was the top source of foreign tourists to Thailand last year, with a total of more than 6.73 million arrivals and a total revenue of 378 billion baht ($10.93 billion), according to statistics from the Thai tourism authorities.