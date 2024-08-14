Vietnam and Thailand exchange insights on managing journalists' professional ethics

General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang on Wednesday received the Chairman of the National Press Council of Thailand and Senior Advisor to the Thai Journalists Association Chavarong Limpattamapanee and a Thai delegation who are on a working visit to Vietnam.

Welcoming the guests, Trang said that the visit takes place at a time when external activities between Vietnam and Thailand are being held vigorously and there are various press exchange activities between the two countries.

She briefed the delegation on the organisational apparatus and development directions of VNA, stressing that VNA is one of the six key national press agencies that provide Vietnam's mainstream information for the domestic and foreign press systems. In recent years, VNA has also directly provided information to the public.

VNA operates under the consortium model with 15 news units for domestic and foreign service (consisting of five editorial departments, two source news centres and eight editorial offices), along with five news support centres, a publishing house, and two printing companies. With representative offices in all 63 cities and provinces nationwide and 30 overseas bureaus across the five continents, VNA has a strong contingent of more than 1,000 reporters working across the country and in most of the key areas around the world.