Paetongtarn strengthens ties with Laos on first trip abroad as PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra highlighted the deep and growing relations between Thailand and Laos during her first trip abroad as Thai premier on Tuesday.

Paetongtarn and the Thai delegation held talks with high-ranking Lao leaders in Vientiane ahead of the ASEAN Summit due to be held there tomorrow.

At a welcoming banquet hosted by her counterpart Sonexay Siphandone on Tuesday, the PM said she was committed to continuing work to strengthen cooperation in all areas between Thailand and Laos, highlighting rail connectivity.

"There is also significant cooperation in developing connectivity and transportation infrastructure, with the current Bangkok-Vientiane train route being the first railway line in ASEAN to connect the capitals of two countries. This route is highly popular with the people of both nations, not only linking trade, investment, transportation, and tourism but also bringing their citizens closer together.”