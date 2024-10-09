Paetongtarn strengthens ties with Laos on first trip abroad as PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra highlighted the deep and growing relations between Thailand and Laos during her first trip abroad as Thai premier on Tuesday.
Paetongtarn and the Thai delegation held talks with high-ranking Lao leaders in Vientiane ahead of the ASEAN Summit due to be held there tomorrow.
At a welcoming banquet hosted by her counterpart Sonexay Siphandone on Tuesday, the PM said she was committed to continuing work to strengthen cooperation in all areas between Thailand and Laos, highlighting rail connectivity.
"There is also significant cooperation in developing connectivity and transportation infrastructure, with the current Bangkok-Vientiane train route being the first railway line in ASEAN to connect the capitals of two countries. This route is highly popular with the people of both nations, not only linking trade, investment, transportation, and tourism but also bringing their citizens closer together.”
Paetongtarn and the Thai delegation held talks with Sonexay, President Thongloun Sisoulith, and President of the National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane on Tuesday that led to agreements to address five key issues:
1. Narcotics: Paetongtarn proposed a meeting between provincial governors and border officials of both countries early next year to follow up on the implementation of border security measures agreed upon by her predecessors Srettha Thavisin and Sonexay.
2. Online scams: Both sides expressed their commitment to cracking down on online scam networks operating on the border. They agreed to speed up the establishment of a joint task force to combat the call centre gangs and online scams, with regular meetings to ensure swift and concrete progress.
3. Human trafficking: The crackdown on human traffickers supplying workers to online scam operations will be expanded to arrest and prosecute those behind these crimes. Measures will also be taken to assist and repatriate individuals deceived into working illegally. High-ranking police officials from both countries will meet to discuss coordinated action to bring the culprits to justice.
4. Cross-border haze pollution: Both sides highlighted the upcoming launch of the CLEAR Sky Strategy between Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar in October. They aim to connect databases and early warning systems on air quality and weather conditions across Thailand, Laos, and other countries in the region.
5. Mekong River water management: The sides acknowledged the signing of an MOU on integrated water management between the two countries. They said they plan to utilise various cooperation frameworks within the Greater Mekong Subregion for systematic water management.
Thailand and Laos also agreed to enhance economic and connectivity cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, to improve the livelihoods of people living along the Mekong River. Tourism cooperation is also a priority, with the number of tourists between the two countries increasing steadily.
Thailand said it was committed to helping develop medics and the healthcare system in Laos under the three-year Thai-Lao Human Resource Development Plan (2022-2025). Paetongtarn also reaffirmed Thailand’s efforts to ensure all migrant workers have access to rights and services during their employment in Thailand. She urged both countries to promote the legal migration of Lao workers into Thailand while also asking Laos to care for Thai nationals and Thai investments in Laos.