Malaysia MP proposes 13-month salary plan

Sim Tze Tzin told Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday (Oct 22) that this would mean employees would be paid a two-month salary in December.

He added that the extra month’s salary can be used for investment and greater returns as well as cover other expenses like back-to-school spending.

“As ordinary citizens, we only rely on our salaries; we don't have the capital to invest and earn returns.

“Our salaries are 100% spent on daily living expenses. So how can ordinary workers obtain extra capital to invest?” he said.