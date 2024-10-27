Harness undersea energy resources before it’s too late, Pichai urges

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has proposed a solution to the heated issue of the overlapping maritime area between Thailand and Cambodia. He urges swift action to harness the undersea energy resources before it’s too late.

The overlapping maritime area between Thailand and Cambodia has become a pressing issue, poised to challenge the government once again. Observers note that public interest groups are increasingly discussing this topic, with some ready to protest if Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra negotiates an agreement with Cambodia.

During a meeting with executives from Nation Group, Pichai, who previously served as minister of energy and as an adviser to former prime minister Srettha Thavisin on this issue, suggested separating the negotiation on overlapping areas from the energy discussion.