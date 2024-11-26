Kyaiktiyo Pagoda welcomes over 340,000 pilgrims in just over a month

By November 21, the pagoda had received 142,694 domestic pilgrims and 543 international visitors. From November 22 to 25, an additional 338,650 domestic pilgrims and 1,201 international travellers visited the sacred site.

“Between November 23 and 25, there were three consecutive public holidays, drawing nearly 200,000 pilgrims. Compared to two months ago or two years ago, the number of visitors has more than doubled. Kyaiktiyo is not only a religious pilgrimage site but also a destination for leisure trips, which attracts large crowds,” said an official from the Trustees of the Treasury.