Kyaiktiyo Pagoda welcomes over 340,000 pilgrims in just over a month

By November 21, the pagoda had received 142,694 domestic pilgrims and 543 international visitors. From November 22 to 25, an additional 338,650 domestic pilgrims and 1,201 international travellers visited the sacred site.
“Between November 23 and 25, there were three consecutive public holidays, drawing nearly 200,000 pilgrims. Compared to two months ago or two years ago, the number of visitors has more than doubled. Kyaiktiyo is not only a religious pilgrimage site but also a destination for leisure trips, which attracts large crowds,” said an official from the Trustees of the Treasury.
Among international pilgrims, visitors from Thailand accounted for the majority. Many travelled to Yangon by air and then continued their journey to Kyaiktiyo. Pilgrims from other Southeast Asian countries also made the trip.
Efforts have been made to improve transportation for pilgrims travelling from Kimmon Camp, located at the base of Kyaiktiyo Mountain, to the pagoda platform.
The Kyaiktiyo Mountaineering Association, which operates the transport service, has increased fares, with rear seats costing 7,000 kyats and vehicle charters priced at 28,000,000 kyats.
Between January 1 and September 30, over 700,000 domestic pilgrims and more than 400 international visitors came to the Kyaiktiyo region, with the largest group of overseas visitors arriving from Thailand.
The Kyaiktiyo Pagoda Festival, a key annual event, begins on the full moon of Thadingyut. Each year, around three million pilgrims from across Myanmar visit to pay homage to the sacred site.
Accommodations, including hotels, lodges, guesthouses, public rest houses, and restaurants, are readily available for visitors.
The Buddha Pujaniya Festival at Kyaiktiyo Pagoda runs from the full moon of Thadingyut to the full moon of Kason, while the pagoda remains open to the public throughout the year.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network