Thailand and Vietnam rising to new heights of enduring friendship

Economic cooperation is the backbone of Thailand - Vietnam relations. Bilateral trade between Thailand and Vietnam continues to prosper, with over US$18.9 billion of two-way trade volume in 2023. As the 9th largest foreign investor in Vietnam, Thailand emphasizes her role as a responsible partner with an accumulated investment of more than $15 billion. Moreover, Thailand will join hands with Vietnam to step up efforts in implementing the “Three Connects Strategy” which connects supply chains, local economies, and sustainable growth strategies between the two countries. The Royal Thai Embassy will work side by side with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (ThaiCham) to further promote trade and investment between the two countries.

In the long run, to deal with an unprecedented and volatile global economy, Thailand will continue to work closely with Vietnam to build shared prosperity and sustainable development by jointly implementing a policy of Industry 4.0, a digital economy and green growth transformation.

Our people-to-people ties have paved solid ground for close and cordial bilateral relations. Our specialities are reflected by more than 100,000 Thais of Vietnamese descent and 3 memorial sites dedicated to the much beloved former President Ho Chi Minh in Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, and Pichit Provinces in Thailand. In October 2024, the Thailand-Viet Nam Cultural Street Gate was inaugurated in Nakhon Phanom, another testament to our deep connection. The indispensable role of the two Thailand - Vietnam/ Vietnam - Thailand Friendship Associations should be emphasised. Strong and close ties between our two countries are manifested in the increasing number of flights operated between Thailand and Vietnam and a large number of tourists, with over 1 million Vietnamese tourists visiting Thailand last year and nearly 500,000 Thais travelling to Vietnam, with a rapidly increasing prospect.

Moreover, Thailand will join hands with Vietnam to explore more flight connections between the two countries and further explore seamless tourism in the region with the “Six Countries, One Destination” initiative. To bring our future generations closer, Thailand will continue to promote the teaching of the Thai language in Vietnam and the Vietnamese language in Thailand.

Royal Thai Embassy has also played a continuous role in deepening cultural cooperation. On 26-29 September 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) organised a Thai cultural event called “Amazing Thailand: Your Stories Never End” at various places in Ha Noi and also in Hung Yên Province with an aim to promoting the understanding of Thai culture, strengthening people-to-people relations, while raising funds for the victims of Super Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam.

With robust bilateral cooperation, Thailand and Vietnam are set to rise to new heights.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network