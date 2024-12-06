Thailand and Vietnam rising to new heights of enduring friendship

The day of December 5 each year marks the auspicious occasion for Thailand and the Thai people around the world to celebrate the Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, and Thailand’s National Day since 1960 and Thailand’s Father's Day since 1980.
These occasions serve as a reminder of how tirelessly His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, who was highly revered as “Father of the Nation” by the Thai people, wholeheartedly devoted himself to the well-being of the Thai people from all walks of life, throughout seven decades of his reign.
With more than 4,000 royal projects nationwide, His Majesty the Late King shed light on how to address various issues, in a sustainable manner, including poverty, unemployment, inequality, environmental degradation, and unsustainable agriculture.
His Majesty the Late King’s Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) is globally recognized as Thailand has advanced SEP framework to promote sustainable development partnership with our neighbours and the international community. In Vietnam, the SEP Projects are carried out in Thai Nguyen Province to promote agroforestry, and environmental protection and in Ben Tre Province to achieve sustainable community-based tourism.
It has been 48 years since the enduring friendship between Thailand and Vietnam has grown from strength to strength, with profound political trust, promising economic cooperation and warm people-to-people ties. In 2013, both countries elevated their ties to “strategic partnership” and to “Strengthened Strategic Partnership” in 2019. Now, the two governments are committed to achieving new heights of relations as a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” shortly.
Thailand and Vietnam’s political and security cooperation has been close with frequent exchanges of high-level visits and dialogues. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn paid several visits to Vietnam and since 2006 started the project on Improving the Quality Life of Children and Youth in the Asia-Pacific, with several schools in Vietnam participating. This year, at the invitation of H.E Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn paid a working visit to Vietnam on 12-15 August 2024. This year, H.E. Bui Thanh Son, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam also paid an official visit to Thailand on 10-12 April 2024 to co-chair the 5th Meeting of the Thailand - Vietnam Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).
Economic cooperation is the backbone of Thailand - Vietnam relations. Bilateral trade between Thailand and Vietnam continues to prosper, with over US$18.9 billion of two-way trade volume in 2023. As the 9th largest foreign investor in Vietnam, Thailand emphasizes her role as a responsible partner with an accumulated investment of more than $15 billion. Moreover, Thailand will join hands with Vietnam to step up efforts in implementing the “Three Connects Strategy” which connects supply chains, local economies, and sustainable growth strategies between the two countries. The Royal Thai Embassy will work side by side with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (ThaiCham) to further promote trade and investment between the two countries.
In the long run, to deal with an unprecedented and volatile global economy, Thailand will continue to work closely with Vietnam to build shared prosperity and sustainable development by jointly implementing a policy of Industry 4.0, a digital economy and green growth transformation.
Our people-to-people ties have paved solid ground for close and cordial bilateral relations. Our specialities are reflected by more than 100,000 Thais of Vietnamese descent and 3 memorial sites dedicated to the much beloved former President Ho Chi Minh in Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, and Pichit Provinces in Thailand. In October 2024, the Thailand-Viet Nam Cultural Street Gate was inaugurated in Nakhon Phanom, another testament to our deep connection. The indispensable role of the two Thailand - Vietnam/ Vietnam - Thailand Friendship Associations should be emphasised. Strong and close ties between our two countries are manifested in the increasing number of flights operated between Thailand and Vietnam and a large number of tourists, with over 1 million Vietnamese tourists visiting Thailand last year and nearly 500,000 Thais travelling to Vietnam, with a rapidly increasing prospect.
Moreover, Thailand will join hands with Vietnam to explore more flight connections between the two countries and further explore seamless tourism in the region with the “Six Countries, One Destination” initiative. To bring our future generations closer, Thailand will continue to promote the teaching of the Thai language in Vietnam and the Vietnamese language in Thailand.
Royal Thai Embassy has also played a continuous role in deepening cultural cooperation. On 26-29 September 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) organised a Thai cultural event called “Amazing Thailand: Your Stories Never End” at various places in Ha Noi and also in Hung Yên Province with an aim to promoting the understanding of Thai culture, strengthening people-to-people relations, while raising funds for the victims of Super Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam.
With robust bilateral cooperation, Thailand and Vietnam are set to rise to new heights.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network