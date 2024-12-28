Joint action transforms Mekong region

Inkeo Manichan, commander of the military area of the Luang Namtha province in Laos, said that over the past year, the security and stability condition of the Mekong River region has been maintained. People in the region have been able to travel normally, and their quality of life has been improving. However, in certain border areas, a small number of armed individuals engaged in illicit activities such as transnational crimes, drug trafficking, human trafficking, smuggling, and conducting illegal trade outside of official ports to evade authorities and customs, which led to social disorder, he said.

"In 2025, we will continue to support the joint patrol and law enforcement mechanism to ensure safe and convenient navigation, prevent and combat various illegal activities, benefiting the people living along the Mekong River and transforming it into a river of safe development," he said.

Noppadol Krungkrai, deputy commander of the fifth police region in Thailand, said that with the joint efforts of all parties, the Thai command centre for preventing and combating illegal activities in the Mekong River region has achieved significant results.

"The 'Vision 2024' joint exercise is an important measure for all parties to enhance their response to emergencies. Through such exercises, they can elevate their cooperation levels, enhance their capabilities to address issues in the Mekong River region and strengthen cooperation and friendship among their countries," he said, adding that he hoped the joint action could maintain peace in the region, benefit the people along the Mekong River, and foster closer relationships among the countries.

Ko Ko Naing, deputy commander of the third command of the maritime police department of Myanmar, said over the past year, his department has conducted investigations and arrests to combat drug trafficking, arms smuggling and other cross-border illegal activities. They have been operating law enforcement boats for regular patrols, searches and investigations.

"Joint exercises aimed at improving the efficiency of case investigations among the four countries, enhancing search and rescue capabilities, and strengthening the overall qualities of law enforcement personnel are of positive significance," he said, adding that he wished for strengthening cooperation among the four parties to help maintain security in the Mekong River region.

Wang Gang, an official of the international cooperation bureau of the Ministry of Public Security, said that in the past year, all parties have upheld and promoted the spirit of the Mekong River, characterized by "unity, assistance, inclusiveness, equality and mutual benefit", to make significant progress in combating transnational crimes.

"The international shipping security level in the Mekong River has continued to improve, and the economic development in the region has been positive. The sense of security and happiness among the local populations along the river has been increasing, laying a solid foundation for building a higher level of 'peaceful Mekong'," he said.

Chen Meiling

Li Yingqing

China Daily

Asia News Network