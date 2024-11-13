St. Stephen’s shifts to Brighton College Bangkok

This reflects a vision and commitment to delivering the highest quality education to Thailand's education sector.
Brighton College Bangkok is preparing to open its new Vibhavadi campus in the Vibhavadi Rangsit area, with an investment of over 1.4 billion baht. The campus aims to create classrooms and an environment that fosters lifelong learning.
Brighton College Bangkok, Vibhavadi, is a leading co-educational international school in Thailand. It offers the same high standards as Brighton College in the UK, catering to boys and girls aged 2-18. Brighton College Bangkok not only emphasises academic excellence but also cultivates pupils' curiosity, confidence, and kindness, the core values of Brighton College.
The school's academic achievements are evident. In 2023, Brighton College Bangkok achieved an 80% A*-A in A-Level exams, with 47% achieving A*s in the Sixth Form. These results rank among the top 10% of leading private schools in the UK. In 2024, Brighton College Bangkok excelled with a 100% A-Level pass rate, securing pupils places at top universities. The school has received recognition from leading universities both domestically and internationally, including the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, and Chulalongkorn University.
Brighton College Bangkok's outstanding standard is recognised, it is the only school in Thailand to be shortlisted for the British International School of the Year award for three consecutive years. In 2024, Brighton College Bangkok was announced as the winner of the British International School of the Year.
Beyond academics, Brighton College Bangkok integrates a diverse range of extracurricular activities into its curriculum, including sports, STEM, performing arts, after-school activities, public speaking, and community service. These activities are interwoven with the school's core values of curiosity, confidence, and kindness. Brighton College believes these qualities are essential for lifelong learning.
A distinctive and highly regarded aspect of Brighton College's teaching approach is its acknowledgement of individual differences. The school recognises that pupils come from diverse backgrounds and have unique talents and needs. It provides opportunities for pupils to explore and develop themselves in various ways, including academics, arts, music, drama, and sports, allowing them to discover their passions and strengths. The unique curriculum at Brighton College integrates subjects such as history, geography, and literature, rather than teaching them in isolation, helping pupils understand how these disciplines connect in the real world.
"We don't believe everyone should be the same. Therefore, we encourage children to explore all aspects, including academics, activities, leadership, and creativity, until they discover their passions and strengths. We empower them to develop these areas to become the best versions of themselves," said Nusara (Assakul) Banyatpiyaphod, Chair of the Brighton College Bangkok Board.
Richard Cairns, Headmaster of the Brighton College Group, stated, "We often see similarities between Thai and British cultures, with their respective monarchies, history, and valuable traditions. British people in Thailand or Thai people in the UK feel a connection. There are many similarities, such as wearing school uniforms, etiquette, respect, politeness, and the belief that one can be both culturally rooted and modern. This is something Brighton College strives to instil in pupils worldwide through our 'Story of Our Lives' curriculum. This curriculum helps pupils understand how history shapes the present world, understand their own country's history, and apply historical lessons to their daily lives."
Ultimately, Brighton College aims to create future global leaders who are multilingual, culturally aware, and compassionate. Effective leaders need knowledge, understanding of global languages and cultures, and empathy.
Both Brighton College Bangkok campuses are prepared to provide high-quality education to a wider range of pupils as leading international schools in Thailand.