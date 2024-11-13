St. Stephen’s shifts to Brighton College Bangkok

This reflects a vision and commitment to delivering the highest quality education to Thailand's education sector.

Brighton College Bangkok is preparing to open its new Vibhavadi campus in the Vibhavadi Rangsit area, with an investment of over 1.4 billion baht. The campus aims to create classrooms and an environment that fosters lifelong learning.

Brighton College Bangkok, Vibhavadi, is a leading co-educational international school in Thailand. It offers the same high standards as Brighton College in the UK, catering to boys and girls aged 2-18. Brighton College Bangkok not only emphasises academic excellence but also cultivates pupils' curiosity, confidence, and kindness, the core values of Brighton College.

The school's academic achievements are evident. In 2023, Brighton College Bangkok achieved an 80% A*-A in A-Level exams, with 47% achieving A*s in the Sixth Form. These results rank among the top 10% of leading private schools in the UK. In 2024, Brighton College Bangkok excelled with a 100% A-Level pass rate, securing pupils places at top universities. The school has received recognition from leading universities both domestically and internationally, including the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, and Chulalongkorn University.