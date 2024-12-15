Teachers\' Council of Thailand and partners launch Thai-US Joint Degree Program

To reinforce the program's goal of developing a pilot curriculum as a model for teacher preparation, the event featured discussions and experience-sharing sessions among educators and university teachers from SEA-TEP network countries, including host nation Thailand, as well as Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan.

The focus was on teaching strategies that equip student teachers and in-service educators with essential scientific processes and the ability to integrate high-quality STEM education modules into their instruction.

Emphasis was placed on developing critical thinking skills, evaluating information, using scientific evidence and principles to support conclusions, and communicating findings effectively. Most importantly, participants highlighted the need to apply these skills to solve real-world problems. Each participating country shared perspectives and practical approaches for adapting the curriculum to their specific local contexts, ensuring its effectiveness and relevance across diverse educational environments.

"Current teacher training programs must emphasize intensive practical experience over theory to ensure real-world teaching effectiveness. Teachers should be equipped to foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills in students while leveraging new technologies to make learning engaging and effective," stated Montree Yamkasikorn, Advisor to the Secretariat Office of the Teachers’ Council of Thailand, as he elaborated on the program's vision.

"To achieve the goal of scaling teacher development programs nationally, collaboration among educational organizations is crucial. The Teachers' Council of Thailand has partnered with a network of universities that recognize the power of cooperation among educators across institutions. Even though these universities are independent, they can collectively elevate the quality of teacher education. Seven institutions in Thailand have expressed interest in collaboration: Chulalongkorn University, Bansomdejchaopraya Rajabhat University, King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi, Mahidol University, Naresuan University, Phuket Rajabhat University, and Khon Kaen University. Additionally, we are partnering with leading US universities, including the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Arizona.

State University, to pioneer a high-quality joint curriculum model tailored to modern STEM teacher development. This program meets international standards with robust accreditation and evaluation processes, and beyond improving education quality for Thai teachers, this model can be adapted by other countries in the region to fit their unique contexts," he concluded.

Montree further emphasized the importance of English skills, stating: "English proficiency will serve as the 'main gateway' for both students and faculty to access diverse knowledge resources and teaching tools from around the world. The joint-degree curriculum will be delivered in English and leverage technology to manage content, and assessments, and facilitate the exchange of learning experiences between students and faculties across institutions. This approach aims to enhance the capabilities of teachers in the digital era, aligning with the country's policy to develop a future-ready workforce."

Robert F. Godec, Ambassador of the United States to Thailand, graced the launch event with his presence and added, “The United States is committed to supporting education in Thailand. Teachers are the backbone of any education system, and we are grateful to be part of this STEM program that will invest in their professional development. Together, we can better prepare young people for the challenges of the 21st century and build a brighter future for both our nations.”

The pilot program goes beyond advancing STEM education, positioning itself at the forefront of modern teacher development trends to align with the demands of the evolving global landscape.

Asst Prof Poolsak Koseeyaporn, Senior Strategist and Acting Vice President of the National Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO), outlined the policy direction behind STEM teacher curriculum development: "Education reform in the teaching profession must look forward, transcending basic skill development to address the needs of the future workforce. Under this sandbox initiative, we are modernizing bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in science, mathematics, and technology in collaboration with participating universities. Additionally, we recognize the importance of developing curricula that address the challenges of the digital era while equipping educators with skills to tackle environmental and sustainability issues. For instance, the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy model aligns with the country’s policy to prepare a workforce capable of meeting future challenges effectively."

Zamira Kanapyanova, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Eurasia Pacific, Chevron, further emphasized the role of Chevron as part of the private sector in advancing STEM education.

She stated, "At Chevron, we’re striving to empower people worldwide to help improve their lives and achieve their ambitions. We recognize that STEM education plays an important role in advancing innovation, research and technology, and our support for teacher training programs in Thailand aims to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and problem solvers. We are proud that our investment in STEM education for over almost a decade is now being carried forward by the Thai government through the Thai-US Joint-Degree Sandbox for STEM Teacher Education.”

The Thai-US Joint-Degree Sandbox for STEM Teacher Education Program represents a landmark collaboration between the Thai government, the education sector, and regional networks. This initiative seeks to transform the educational landscape, not only in Thailand but also across Southeast Asia.

As a pioneering model under SEAMEO STEM-ED’s network, which includes Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan through the SEA-TEP project, the program sets the stage for scalable innovations. It strengthens the foundation of STEM education by focusing on upstream development, paving the way for cultivating high-quality educators who can drive regional educational excellence.