Defence Minister Sutin plans made-in-Thailand army

"Although the military has improved in many ways, we must acknowledge that their purchases are still not substantial. We may need to build confidence, as the military might view us as still being relatively new."

Additionally, he suggested that the Ministry of Defence should revise the process for specifying the vehicles the military requires. If a project is approved, it should be initiated immediately without waiting for the budget, allowing domestic companies to start working right away.

In the past, even if a project was approved, the military had to wait for the budget before creating specifications and making purchases. This delay has hindered domestic companies from designing and developing in time.

There are also issues related to arms control laws, such as weapon systems. For instance, vehicles from Chaiseri do not have any mounted guns because of legal restrictions. This limitation hampers further development by the manufacturers.

Krit emphasised the need for legal amendments in this area, as without the ability to install firearms, domestic companies cannot continue their development efforts effectively.

Meanwhile, Sutin said that from now on, any weapons and equipment that can be produced domestically must be purchased from within the country. This policy will be implemented gradually, starting at 30%, then increasing to 40%, and eventually 50%.

He also instructed officials to review past Cabinet resolutions and Defence Council decisions, which had outlined these requirements long ago but were not seriously enforced. He believes it is time to take concrete action on this matter.

Currently, the Defence Ministry is not only expediting the policy for the military to purchase weapons and equipment that Thai companies can produce domestically, but also preparing to revamp the procurement system.

Instead of each branch of the military making individual purchases, the plan is to shift to a package procurement system for the three branches through a large committee that will review and decide on the purchases based on the proposals from the branches.

This committee is expected to be chaired by the minister of defence, with the military branch commanders as members. This restructuring is in progress.