NBTC cancels satellite orbital auction due to lack of interest

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) confirmed last week that it has cancelled the auction of satellite orbital slots at 50.5° and 142° East after failing to attract any bidders.

This follows an unsuccessful auction in January last year, when only three out of five orbital slots were sold.

An NBTC source said that two companies, Space Tech Innovation Co Ltd (a subsidiary of Thaicom Public Co Ltd) and Prompt Technical Co Ltd, had collected auction details, but nobody submitted bids by the July 23 deadline, leading to the auction’s cancellation.

As of Monday, questions were raised by the media about why the NBTC has over the past week failed to provide any clarifications or progress reports on the auction’s failure. Many also asked if the commission will just let the matter fade away quietly.

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Chantraruangthong said that maintaining orbital rights was his ministry’s responsibility. However, he said, since the NBTC has issued licences to private entities, it is the commission’s duty to preserve these orbital slots, which are considered national assets.

However, the NBTC has yet to clarify this issue with the ministry, he said, adding that further explanation is expected in the House of Representatives.

According to regulations, if the NBTC cannot auction off these slots, it is required to return the usage rights to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).