PM calls for stricter regulations for transportation after deadly fire tragedy

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held a meeting with her deputy PMs, ministers and other officials to address the deadly fire incident involving a tour bus carrying teachers and students before her departure to attend the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit in Doha.
Acting National Police Commissioner Pol General Kitrat Phanphet reported that forensic teams were still inspecting the bus involved in the accident, and the findings would be used to establish safety standards and regulations. There will be stricter measures for vehicle inspections involving local authorities, transportation, private sectors, and other relevant bodies, he said.
After the meeting, Paetongtarn said that the Ministry of Transport would implement relief measures and enforce stricter regulations for transportation, in coordination with law enforcement.
Regarding the proposal to adopt European-style school buses in Thailand, the PM said that discussions had already taken place with the Ministry of Transport, as proper planning is required.
She emphasised that school trips were meant to broaden children's horizons, and the focus should not be on reactive measures. The issue is not with the field trips themselves but with vehicles that are poorly maintained or not inspected, which lead to accidents, she said. Therefore, it is crucial to address this issue through appropriate regulations, and this incident provides an opportunity to improve the system and make it more clear and effective, she added.
She reiterated that all vehicles, especially those embarking on long journeys, must undergo thorough inspections and be in proper condition before departure. She stressed the importance of implementing safety drills and providing guidelines for passengers, similar to those given on aeroplanes. These practices should be enforced strictly.
The PM also directed the Ministry of Transport to expand the vehicle inspection process to include all types of passenger vehicles, not just buses, and to ensure that both drivers and attendants are fit and ready for their duties.