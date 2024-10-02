PM calls for stricter regulations for transportation after deadly fire tragedy

She emphasised that school trips were meant to broaden children's horizons, and the focus should not be on reactive measures. The issue is not with the field trips themselves but with vehicles that are poorly maintained or not inspected, which lead to accidents, she said. Therefore, it is crucial to address this issue through appropriate regulations, and this incident provides an opportunity to improve the system and make it more clear and effective, she added.

She reiterated that all vehicles, especially those embarking on long journeys, must undergo thorough inspections and be in proper condition before departure. She stressed the importance of implementing safety drills and providing guidelines for passengers, similar to those given on aeroplanes. These practices should be enforced strictly.

The PM also directed the Ministry of Transport to expand the vehicle inspection process to include all types of passenger vehicles, not just buses, and to ensure that both drivers and attendants are fit and ready for their duties.



