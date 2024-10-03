New regulation empowers customers using cash on delivery services

A new regulation that allows consumers to inspect products before making payments for cash-on-delivery (COD) shipping services takes effect from Thursday (October 3).
Under the new regulation of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, customers can now check their items before payment and if the goods are damaged or not as advertised, they can reject the package and seek a full refund.
The office has declared COD shipping services as regulated under the 2024 Receipts Regulation Act or the "Dee – Delivery" measure.
The regulation aims to prevent exploitation of customers when purchasing goods via COD services.
Jiraporn Sindhuprai, minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office and chairperson of the Consumer Protection Committee, reiterated the government's commitment to addressing this issue due to the significant number of affected consumers. Due to the increasing trend of online shopping, consumers often opt for COD services, and some businesses exploit this method to deceive buyers, the minister said, adding, the consumer protection board had been instructed to expedite monitoring and rectifying the situation, leading to the new regulation.
Consumers will receive swift and fair compensation for any damage, safeguard them from fraudulent sellers who misrepresent products, deliver damaged goods, or fail to deliver altogether, Jiraporn said. Customers can refuse to accept goods without payment, or if they find issues with products after payment, such as discrepancies or damage, they can request a refund within five days from the date of receipt of the goods.
This law also applies to shipping companies. If a reported issue is verified, the shipping company must refund the consumer the full amount within 15 days.