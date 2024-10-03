New regulation empowers customers using cash on delivery services

A new regulation that allows consumers to inspect products before making payments for cash-on-delivery (COD) shipping services takes effect from Thursday (October 3).

Under the new regulation of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, customers can now check their items before payment and if the goods are damaged or not as advertised, they can reject the package and seek a full refund.

The office has declared COD shipping services as regulated under the 2024 Receipts Regulation Act or the "Dee – Delivery" measure.