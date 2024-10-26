New committee to address issues related to imported goods

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthapan said that on Friday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra Issued an order to establish a committee to manage and address issues related to imported goods and businesses that violate Thai law.

This comes in response to concerns in society regarding the entry of foreign e-commerce platforms from which consumers in Thailand may receive substandard products sold online, thereby impacting individuals and Thai small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The committee will be chaired by the minister of commerce. It will include representatives from key government agencies, including ministries, the Office of the Prime Minister, the National Police Commissioner, the Trade Competition Commission, the Consumer Protection Board and the Electronic Transactions Development Agency.