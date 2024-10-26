New committee to address issues related to imported goods

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthapan said that on Friday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra Issued an order to establish a committee to manage and address issues related to imported goods and businesses that violate Thai law.
This comes in response to concerns in society regarding the entry of foreign e-commerce platforms from which consumers in Thailand may receive substandard products sold online, thereby impacting individuals and Thai small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The committee will be chaired by the minister of commerce. It will include representatives from key government agencies, including ministries, the Office of the Prime Minister, the National Police Commissioner, the Trade Competition Commission, the Consumer Protection Board and the Electronic Transactions Development Agency.
The committee will have the authority to define urgent policies and measures to integrate various agencies in finding solutions to the problem of importing and distributing substandard goods from abroad, in collaboration with relevant public and private sectors.
Initially, five main measures and 63 action plans have been outlined:
Ensure that government agencies strictly enforce regulations and laws.
Revise regulations to align with future trade.
Implement tax measures.
Provide support for Thai SMEs.
Enhance cooperation with trading-partner countries.
The goal is to achieve clear progress within three months, with the first meeting scheduled for November 1.
During that meeting, the committee will assess progress and discuss any obstacles faced in the implementation process, as well as consider preventive and promotional measures for long-term solutions.
Previously, in September, Pichai met with the ambassador of China to Thailand to strengthen trade and investment relations between Thailand and China and expand cooperation.
-The meeting emphasised the urgency for Chinese online marketplace Temu to establish a company in Thailand quickly and requested that China intensify oversight of the quality standards for exported products and publicise the requirements regarding the standards for imported goods to Chinese businesses.
Chinese authorities have expressed willingness to cooperate fully with Thailand to maintain good relations between the two countries and support Thai businesses and SMEs in accessing the Chinese market, both through trade exhibitions and online channels.