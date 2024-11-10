Railway land assets worth THB96 bn set for auction to generate revenue

Core business area: Land near stations, railway depots, and tracks, totalling 201,868 rai (32,299ha).

Non-core business area: Land that can be developed for commercial purposes, totalling 45,012 rai (7,202ha).

Within this non-core business area, there are 33,761 rai (5,401.7ha) of land with high commercial potential that can be developed to create added value. Notably, there are 28 large plots of land with significant development potential, covering a total of 2,855.42 rai (456.86ha), with an estimated land value of over 96.152 billion baht.

SRT Governor Veerit Amrapal stated that the current efforts would enhance SRT’s ability to generate income and make the most efficient use of its land assets.

Currently, the SRT has 28 large plots of land with high commercial potential, which can be developed to generate income for the organisation. The results of the study on these potential commercial plots were handed over to SRT Asset for feasibility studies starting in May 2022, and the process is nearing completion.

The development of these projects will be carried out in three phases. The first phase is set to begin in 2025 with 7 plots, while the remaining plots will be developed between 2026 and 2029.