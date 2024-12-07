Phumtham seeks closer security ties with Sweden

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai sought greater cooperation in areas such as cybersecurity, defence industry development and the exchange of regional security information during a meeting with Sweden’s Ambassador to Thailand, Anna Hammargren, on Friday (December 6).
Phumtham praised the longstanding and close relationship between Thailand and Sweden, spanning over 156 years, which has led to collaboration in various dimensions, including defence policies.
He emphasised the significant progress in security and defence industry cooperation, as well as the advancement of military relations between the two nations. This includes exchanges of visits by military commanders and personnel, technology transfer, and the enhancement of military equipment capabilities.
The minister also highlighted the potential for integrating modern technologies, such as AI, into military operations.
Phumtham expressed confidence that the Swedish ambassador would effectively continue fostering collaboration between the defence ministries of both nations.
He also thanked Sweden for its interest in collaborating with the Ministry of Defence on the procurement of advanced fighter aircraft. He welcomed the inclusion of Sweden’s Gripen fighter jet as one of the options meeting the requirements of the Royal Thai Air Force. The Gripen’s compatibility with current systems and alignment with budgetary and military needs were noted.
The defence procurement project aims not only to strengthen and modernise the military but also to ensure cost-effectiveness and deliver tangible benefits to the nation and its people, he said.
Hammargren thanked Phumtham, who also serves as deputy prime minister, for the warm reception. She praised the strong relationship and cooperation between the two countries and voiced her support for the continued development of security collaboration.