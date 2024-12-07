Phumtham seeks closer security ties with Sweden

He also thanked Sweden for its interest in collaborating with the Ministry of Defence on the procurement of advanced fighter aircraft. He welcomed the inclusion of Sweden’s Gripen fighter jet as one of the options meeting the requirements of the Royal Thai Air Force. The Gripen’s compatibility with current systems and alignment with budgetary and military needs were noted.

The defence procurement project aims not only to strengthen and modernise the military but also to ensure cost-effectiveness and deliver tangible benefits to the nation and its people, he said.

Hammargren thanked Phumtham, who also serves as deputy prime minister, for the warm reception. She praised the strong relationship and cooperation between the two countries and voiced her support for the continued development of security collaboration.