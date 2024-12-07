Government to implement measures against illegal ‘nominees’

The Ministry of Commerce has scheduled a meeting of the board tasked with addressing issues related to illegal foreign goods and businesses for Monday. The meeting aims to finalise and implement strict measures against illegal "nominee" practices to ensure fairness for Thai entrepreneurs.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan announced on Saturday that the committee will focus on expediting tangible solutions in the short, medium, and long terms.

He said the prime minister has expressed concern about the hardships faced by citizens impacted by concealed foreign-nominee businesses in Thailand. Many of these operations are linked to illegal business networks and online crimes that deceive both businesses and the public.