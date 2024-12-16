Rollout of universal health coverage to continue in 2024

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin announced on Sunday that the government's Universal Health Coverage "30 Baht for Healthcare Anywhere" initiative will continue to expand. The pilot project, which began in 4 provinces on January 7, has now been implemented in 46 provinces, including Bangkok. The goal is to cover the remaining 31 provinces by the end of 2024.
On December 25, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will preside over the launch of the nationwide expansion of the scheme, which aims to ensure access to healthcare for all Thai citizens. The event will take place at the Government House.
The event will also highlight the integration of digital health data for Thai citizens, using information technology to support Thailand’s digital healthcare system. This includes the digital referral form for faster and more convenient access to public health services, as well as new public health innovations that align with the lifestyle of Thai people.
The government is set to announce a key milestone when all citizens across the country will be able to fully access the “30 Baht for Healthcare Anywhere” services.
Somsak stated that after achieving the initial goal of the “30 Baht for Healthcare Anywhere” programme in its first year, the Prime Minister will announce further reforms to the healthcare system, aimed at enhancing the National Health Security System and public health services nationwide. This includes initiatives for biosafety, long-term healthcare services for an ageing society, and improved patient referral systems from primary care to secondary and tertiary care levels.
The Universal Health Coverage Scheme is popularly referred to as the “30-baht scheme” because it originally allowed patients to receive treatment for any disease by paying just 30 baht. This fee is no longer required.
Initially, beneficiaries of the scheme were required to receive treatment only at their designated healthcare units. However, this was expanded to all areas e by the previous government.