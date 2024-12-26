EEC seeks legal opinion on amending high-speed railway contract

The Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee Office is seeking legal clarity from the Council of State to amend the high-speed rail contract with a CP Group subsidiary

The high-speed rail project connecting three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, U-Tapao), a key infrastructure in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), was signed on October 24, 2019, between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and Asia Era One Co Ltd, a CP Group subsidiary.

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic led Asia Era One to request government relief due to reduced Airport Rail Link passengers, affecting projected ridership for the high-speed rail. On October 19, 2021, the Cabinet approved relief measures, initiating ongoing negotiations to amend the investment contract.

In October 2024, the EEC Policy Committee approved five contract amendments. The EEC Office is now preparing to present these to the Cabinet. Initially planned for 2024, the submission was delayed pending legal review by the Council of State.

SRT governor Weerit Amrapal said on Wednesday (December 25) that the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) plans to submit the proposed amendments to the joint investment contract for Cabinet consideration by January 2025, as negotiated with the private contractor.