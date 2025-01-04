Reviving the Klong Toei Port development model as a mixed-use project

The Bangkok Port, or Klong Toei Port, managed by the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT), is a crucial hub for cargo transport by water. PAT plans to repurpose 2,353 rai (376 hectares) of port land for new uses, with an updated feasibility study required to align strategies with current needs.

A 2019 feasibility study, however, has not been updated, necessitating a review of strategies to maximise the value of the port area.

The project aims to involve private sector participation under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, offering a 30-year concession to generate long-term revenue. This initiative, a flagship of the Ministry of Transport, has been prioritised for expedited development by Deputy Minister Manaporn Charoensri.

On December 11, 2024, the Subcommittee on Utilisation of Bangkok Port Land convened to align plans with government policy. An 800-rai pilot area was identified for initial development: