Reviving the Klong Toei Port development model as a mixed-use project

The Bangkok Port, or Klong Toei Port, managed by the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT), is a crucial hub for cargo transport by water. PAT plans to repurpose 2,353 rai (376 hectares) of port land for new uses, with an updated feasibility study required to align strategies with current needs.
A 2019 feasibility study, however, has not been updated, necessitating a review of strategies to maximise the value of the port area.
The project aims to involve private sector participation under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, offering a 30-year concession to generate long-term revenue. This initiative, a flagship of the Ministry of Transport, has been prioritised for expedited development by Deputy Minister Manaporn Charoensri.
On December 11, 2024, the Subcommittee on Utilisation of Bangkok Port Land convened to align plans with government policy. An 800-rai pilot area was identified for initial development:
Phase 1: Area C1 (500 rai) and Area C2 (217 rai), consisting of old buildings and open spaces without existing leases or concessions, ensuring minimal public disruption.
The PAT has been tasked with completing a business model study for the development within six months, with consulting work expected to begin by January 2025. The site offers potential for diverse projects, including a cruise terminal, mixed-use complexes, shopping malls, and hotels, fostering interconnected activities.
Development zones
Zone 1 (Commercial Zone):
Maritime Business Centre (17 rai): Includes offices, training centres, exhibition and conference spaces, retail areas, and banks.
Logistics and Distribution Hub (54 rai): Features warehouses, truck stations, and office buildings. This 126-rai area supports import-export trade, commercial offices, and financial institutions, benefiting both the port and nearby communities.
Modern Business and Retail Hub (15 rai): Plans include exhibition centres and a smart community on a 123-rai site, featuring residential complexes for communities and government agencies.
Zone 2 (Core Business Zone):
Redevelopment will reduce the current 943 rai to 534 rai. Planned projects include an export cargo station, duty-free zones, cold storage warehouses, halal facilities, truck management yards, and upgraded container terminals at both the western and eastern quays. Connectivity improvements include a link to the Bang Na-At Narong Expressway to streamline truck traffic.
Zone 3 (Bangkok Modern City):
Located along the Chao Phraya River, this zone will transform into a landmark urban hub, emphasising water-based tourism, public spaces, mixed-use buildings, shopping malls, hotels, and parking facilities.
This comprehensive redevelopment aims to enhance the port’s role in commerce, tourism, and urban growth.