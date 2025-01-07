Thaksin’s plan to reduce electricity rates challenging, expert says

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra announced in Chiang Rai on Sunday a plan to reduce electricity rates to 3.70 baht per unit from the current rate of 4.15 baht per unit.

He revealed that discussions had been held with Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga to explore ways to lower costs. He said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has reviewed the proposal and plans to convene discussions with relevant agencies and private-sector representatives to ensure consensus on the proposed reductions.

Meanwhile, Professor Praipol Koomsup, former dean of the Faculty of Economics at Thammasat University and an independent energy expert, commented that significantly reducing energy prices would be challenging.