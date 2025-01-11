Phumtham gives green light for new fleet of Gripen fighter jets

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai attended a National Children's Day event at Wing 601, Don Muang Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Base, on Saturday.
The event featured aerial displays and activities organised by the RTAF, with Air Chief Marshal Panpakdee Pattanakul, the Air Force commander-in-chief, extending a warm welcome.
Phumtham toured the exhibition area, which included static displays of fighter jets and transport aircraft. He distributed gifts to children and youths attending the event and took photos with them in the festive atmosphere.
He also observed a flight demonstration of a Gripen fighter jet.
Phumtham, who also holds the post of deputy prime minister, emphasised the importance of holistic learning for children, echoing the prime minister's slogan, “Learning is the best tool for understanding the world in all aspects.” He highlighted the importance of well-rounded knowledge to aid decision-making in the future for children.
He revealed that the RTAF is moving forward with plans to select a new fleet of Gripen fighter jets to enhance its operational capacity.
The defence minister said the RTAF currently operates two types of fighter jets, the Gripen fleet and the F-16 fleet. In procuring additional aircraft, the Air Force wants to maintain both types to protect national sovereignty effectively.
"I have instructed the RTAF to carefully select the most effective fighter jets to enhance its capabilities," Phumtham said. “Regarding the Gripen, we are in discussions with the supplier about potential benefits for the Air Force, such as technology transfer. I believe the decision-making process should be finalised in 2025, allowing us to add another Gripen squadron to bolster the RTAF’s operational strength."
He added that the Gripen possesses comparable capabilities to other fighter jets. Feedback from pilots who have flown both the Gripen and the F-16 suggests the performance and piloting skills required are similar. The selection process is being handled by the Air Force, as it is best positioned to determine the aircraft that suits its needs.
He affirmed his trust in the Air Force while emphasising the importance of reviewing detailed specifications to ensure cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency. He highlighted the significance of technology transfer and reasonable pricing as key considerations in the selection process.
Regarding the F-16, Phumtham mentioned discussions with the US ambassador. He reiterated Thailand’s policy of avoiding debt-financed weapons purchases and maximising the efficiency of available funds. "I am confident that a decision will be made soon," he concluded.