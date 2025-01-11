Phumtham gives green light for new fleet of Gripen fighter jets

"I have instructed the RTAF to carefully select the most effective fighter jets to enhance its capabilities," Phumtham said. “Regarding the Gripen, we are in discussions with the supplier about potential benefits for the Air Force, such as technology transfer. I believe the decision-making process should be finalised in 2025, allowing us to add another Gripen squadron to bolster the RTAF’s operational strength."

He added that the Gripen possesses comparable capabilities to other fighter jets. Feedback from pilots who have flown both the Gripen and the F-16 suggests the performance and piloting skills required are similar. The selection process is being handled by the Air Force, as it is best positioned to determine the aircraft that suits its needs.

He affirmed his trust in the Air Force while emphasising the importance of reviewing detailed specifications to ensure cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency. He highlighted the significance of technology transfer and reasonable pricing as key considerations in the selection process.

Regarding the F-16, Phumtham mentioned discussions with the US ambassador. He reiterated Thailand’s policy of avoiding debt-financed weapons purchases and maximising the efficiency of available funds. "I am confident that a decision will be made soon," he concluded.

