Hospitality industry comments on Entertainment Complex issue

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft Entertainment Complex Business Act proposed by the Ministry of Finance. The Office of the Council of State will refine the details before submitting it to the House of Representatives within two months.

The government expects the Entertainment Complex project to stimulate the economy and boost tourism by creating a new man-made destination worth more than 100 billion baht. This initiative aims to increase the number of foreign tourists by 5-10% annually, boost off-season spending by 13%, and ensure year-around travel. The average tourist spending per trip is also projected to rise from 44,000 baht to 66,043 baht.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), views the development of entertainment complexes as a positive step to boost domestic investment and the economy. However, he emphasised that the government must clearly define its objectives, whether to address online-gambling issues or to increase tourism revenue and investment. If the aim is to combat online gambling, stricter law enforcement could suffice, he says.