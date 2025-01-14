Hospitality industry comments on Entertainment Complex issue

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft Entertainment Complex Business Act proposed by the Ministry of Finance. The Office of the Council of State will refine the details before submitting it to the House of Representatives within two months.
The government expects the Entertainment Complex project to stimulate the economy and boost tourism by creating a new man-made destination worth more than 100 billion baht. This initiative aims to increase the number of foreign tourists by 5-10% annually, boost off-season spending by 13%, and ensure year-around travel. The average tourist spending per trip is also projected to rise from 44,000 baht to 66,043 baht.
Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), views the development of entertainment complexes as a positive step to boost domestic investment and the economy. However, he emphasised that the government must clearly define its objectives, whether to address online-gambling issues or to increase tourism revenue and investment. If the aim is to combat online gambling, stricter law enforcement could suffice, he says.
The government must also specify target locations for private investment, such as the Northeastern region, and provide infrastructure and public transportation to support tourist accessibility, Thienprasit said.
According to recent government statements, an entertainment complex would serve as a comprehensive hub for leisure and entertainment, featuring facilities such as luxury hotels (6-star level), shopping malls, theme parks, sports arenas, restaurants, nightclubs, meeting spaces, cultural promotion areas, OTOP (One Tambon One Product) shops, swimming pools, water parks, yacht clubs, casinos and more.
Thienprasith suggests clearer guidelines on whether all services are mandatory investments for private developers or if adjustments can be made based on location-specific needs. For example, while 6-star hotels are listed as a requirement, he noted that family travellers often prefer 4-star accommodations.
He likened entertainment complexes to cities like Macau, offering a variety of hotel levels, or Las Vegas, where accommodations range from 2-star to luxury hotels, catering to diverse tourist preferences.
Bill Barnett, managing director of C9 Hotelworks, commented that when considering the investment and development model of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, its image is recognised as a "destination" rather than merely a casino.
He believes Thailand’s approach to developing entertainment complexes should align with Singapore’s model, focusing on creating a tourism destination rather than promoting gambling. This approach could further expand into the MICE market (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), enhancing Thailand’s appeal to international travellers and boosting the country’s tourism potential.
Siradej Donavanik, vice-president of hotel business development at Dusit Hotels and Resorts, expressed support for the development of entertainment complexes and legalised casinos to boost tourism and the economy. However, he emphasised the importance of government oversight and effective management of such projects to maximise benefits and prevent negative issues in the future.