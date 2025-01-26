Royal Thai Air Force outlines details on upcoming airshow

Air Chief Marshal Panpakdee Pathanakul, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, made a statement at Wing 41 in Chiang Mai on Sunday regarding the preparations for an airshow commemorating the 88th anniversary of the Air Force.
The event is scheduled to take place on March 7-8 at Wing 6 in Don Mueang. He said several countries have confirmed their participation in the event, which will feature aerial demonstrations by the Royal Thai Air Force's F-16, Gripen, and T-50TH aircraft.
The airshow will also include performances by the August 1st Aerobatic Team of China’s PLA Air Force and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force.
Panpakdee said the Thai Air Force is preparing the flight demonstration schedule, with each participating nation, including China and the United States, allocated specific time slots. He emphasised that safety is a primary concern, and the Air Force will ensure the highest standards to make the event a success.
He also provided an update on the progress of procuring Swedish Gripen fighter jets to replace the retiring F-16 aircraft from Wing 1. The project is under review for additional details. It will be divided into main packages focusing on performance capabilities, which are not a concern, and direct offsets linked directly to the project's value.
He emphasised that Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai understands the approach the Royal Thai Air Force has taken in deciding on the procurement of the new fighter-jet fleet. The selection process, which began with 22 options and was narrowed down to the Gripen as the most suitable choice, focused primarily on the benefits to the country.
Key considerations included technology transfer and capability enhancement, as well as import offsets.
The Swedish proposal offers offsets valued higher than the cost of the aircraft itself, which is seen as a significant advantage for Thailand. However, the process requires careful review, attention to detail, and clarity of contract terms before any agreement is signed.
"It is expected that the proposal for approval of the selected aircraft model will be submitted to the Cabinet around April-May 2025. Currently, detailed documentation is being finalised, with a dedicated committee in daily discussions with Sweden to address additional requirements," Panpakdee said.
“Efforts are being made to transform abstract offset conditions into concrete terms. Thailand and Sweden already share a strong relationship at all levels, which supports this collaboration."