Royal Thai Air Force outlines details on upcoming airshow

Air Chief Marshal Panpakdee Pathanakul, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, made a statement at Wing 41 in Chiang Mai on Sunday regarding the preparations for an airshow commemorating the 88th anniversary of the Air Force.

The event is scheduled to take place on March 7-8 at Wing 6 in Don Mueang. He said several countries have confirmed their participation in the event, which will feature aerial demonstrations by the Royal Thai Air Force's F-16, Gripen, and T-50TH aircraft.

The airshow will also include performances by the August 1st Aerobatic Team of China’s PLA Air Force and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force.