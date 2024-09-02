Football stars bring rivalries to the golf course at Bangkok\'s ICONS Series 2025

Thailand to showcase world-class golfing credentials as Bangkok is chosen to be the first destination in Asia to host the Icons Series event
Get closer than ever as Reignwood Icons of Football brings the world’s best players to Bangkok to battle it out on the golf course - Team England Vs Team World, 1st-2nd March 2025
Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia were announced as team captains and revealed their first five players
Tickets go on sale from the 2nd of September 2024 at www.icons-series.com
Having chosen Bangkok as the first destination in Asia to host an Icons Series event, Reignwood Icons of Football will promote Thailand as a world-class golfing destination, support the tourism economy and shine a light on Thailand's sporting soft power.
Ms Woraphanit Ruayrungruang, CEO of Reignwood Group, commented: “Reignwood Park is continuously promoting the potential of sports and sports tourism in Thailand of developing it into a hub for various sports, particularly golf. By partnering with leading global and national sports organisations, we are enhancing the skills of Thai athletes and positioning Thailand as a top destination for sports tourism. Our collaboration with Icons Series introduces an unprecedented Asian event, featuring 24 of the world’s most iconic football players. We are pleased to extend a warm invitation to thousands of sports enthusiasts from around the globe to Reignwood Park in March 2025. The Reignwood Icons of Football is a truly unique event that transcends the realm of golf, bringing together people in a celebration of sports and healthy competition. All members of the Reignwood Park community—from our KIS International School and residential teams to the Robinswood Golf Club team—take great pride in hosting this international event for the first time in Thailand.”
Developed under the concept of a world-class community for multi-generational living, Reignwood Park, which spans an area of over 2,000 rai, is dedicated to fostering sports for all ages. This includes their renowned golf expertise, showcased by the new Robinswood Golf Club, a premier 18-hole course ready for international tournaments, and on which Reignwood Icons of Football will take place. The project also features a Sports Complex on an area of over 30,000 square metres and a Sports Hotel designed to welcome sports enthusiasts from around the globe.
Allowing fans closer than ever, two teams of 12 captained by two of the most famous golfers in the world, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood, will bring their years of rivalry from pitch to green across a 10-hole format of the highest drama, where every shot counts.
Team England - Initial Line Up
Captained by Lee Westwood
Paul Ince
Robbie Fowler
Joe Hart
Theo Walcott
Paul Scholes
Team World - Initial Line Up
Captained by Sergio Garcia
Dwight Yorke
Patrik Berger
Gabriel Batistuta
Luís Figo
Peter Schmeichel
The final seven players on each side will be revealed in the build-up to the event. Fans are encouraged to pay close attention to the Icons Series social media channels for regular updates.
Team England Captain Lee Westwood said: “As a massive football fan, I’m thrilled to be back to captain Team England for a second Icons Series event. I captained Team England to victory back in 2017 and I’m coming to take the trophy home again. We’ve picked a really strong England team, full of composed and talented sports stars who all play great golf. It’s a format that works exceptionally well for players and fans and we can’t wait to show Sergio and his boys how it’s done.”
Team World Captain Sergio Garcia added: “I’ve enjoyed seeing the concept of the Icons Series build over the years and it’s something I’ve always wanted to get involved in. This is a serious competition and we’ll be doing everything we can to win. We’ve announced an incredible first five players and I have some massive players lined up to complete our team. The rivalries have already started and I’m excited to take on Lee Westwood and Team England - a bit like Spain did in the Euro final this summer!”
Mr Thomas Brookes, CEO of Icons Series: "The Icons Series is all about uniting sports and bringing fans closer than ever with an innovative golf concept played around the world. We’re delighted to be here to announce Bangkok as our first Asian event and have found the perfect partners with Reignwood Park to host the Reignwood Icons of Football at their spectacular Robinswood Course. We invite sports lovers from Thailand and around the world to join us in March 2025 to enjoy some highly competitive golf played by global icons of football."
Set across two days on the championship Robinswood Golf Course, players will be managed by team captains in a series of competitive team matchplay format events, including Alternate Shots, Fourballs and Singles matches to determine the winning team.
Broadcast globally, fans can watch all the action of this intense event live on multiple platforms soon to be revealed. With hospitality and general admission available, the venue will host thousands of spectators from around the world in grandstands and behind the ropes. Those lucky enough to get a ticket will be able to take selfies, watch the rivalries, hear the caddies, feel the tension and witness every shot. It’s action like they’ve never seen before, closer than ever.
Early bird tickets start from 500 THB and go on sale on 2nd September 2024. For more information, visit www.icons-series.com