Football stars bring rivalries to the golf course at Bangkok\'s ICONS Series 2025

Allowing fans closer than ever, two teams of 12 captained by two of the most famous golfers in the world, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood, will bring their years of rivalry from pitch to green across a 10-hole format of the highest drama, where every shot counts.

Team England - Initial Line Up

Captained by Lee Westwood

Paul Ince

Robbie Fowler

Joe Hart

Theo Walcott

Paul Scholes

Team World - Initial Line Up

Captained by Sergio Garcia

Dwight Yorke

Patrik Berger

Gabriel Batistuta

Luís Figo

Peter Schmeichel

The final seven players on each side will be revealed in the build-up to the event. Fans are encouraged to pay close attention to the Icons Series social media channels for regular updates.

Team England Captain Lee Westwood said: “As a massive football fan, I’m thrilled to be back to captain Team England for a second Icons Series event. I captained Team England to victory back in 2017 and I’m coming to take the trophy home again. We’ve picked a really strong England team, full of composed and talented sports stars who all play great golf. It’s a format that works exceptionally well for players and fans and we can’t wait to show Sergio and his boys how it’s done.”

Team World Captain Sergio Garcia added: “I’ve enjoyed seeing the concept of the Icons Series build over the years and it’s something I’ve always wanted to get involved in. This is a serious competition and we’ll be doing everything we can to win. We’ve announced an incredible first five players and I have some massive players lined up to complete our team. The rivalries have already started and I’m excited to take on Lee Westwood and Team England - a bit like Spain did in the Euro final this summer!”

Mr Thomas Brookes, CEO of Icons Series: "The Icons Series is all about uniting sports and bringing fans closer than ever with an innovative golf concept played around the world. We’re delighted to be here to announce Bangkok as our first Asian event and have found the perfect partners with Reignwood Park to host the Reignwood Icons of Football at their spectacular Robinswood Course. We invite sports lovers from Thailand and around the world to join us in March 2025 to enjoy some highly competitive golf played by global icons of football."

Set across two days on the championship Robinswood Golf Course, players will be managed by team captains in a series of competitive team matchplay format events, including Alternate Shots, Fourballs and Singles matches to determine the winning team.

Broadcast globally, fans can watch all the action of this intense event live on multiple platforms soon to be revealed. With hospitality and general admission available, the venue will host thousands of spectators from around the world in grandstands and behind the ropes. Those lucky enough to get a ticket will be able to take selfies, watch the rivalries, hear the caddies, feel the tension and witness every shot. It’s action like they’ve never seen before, closer than ever.

Early bird tickets start from 500 THB and go on sale on 2nd September 2024. For more information, visit www.icons-series.com