Inaugural JAT-NB3 Elite Series tees off at Lakeview Resort this week 

Burr described the collaboration as a significant step forward for junior golfers in Thailand. "This partnership is unprecedented and creates unique opportunities for young Thai golfers. Two years ago, we organized a tournament in Thailand, but this time we’re going bigger. The event will also serve as a qualifier for the World Championship, which draws junior golfers from around the globe. It’s an important milestone for these players, offering a future that blends both academic growth and golf skill development," Burr stated.

The NB3 tournament series has produced several standout golfers, with Nick Dunlap being one of the most prominent. Now a PGA Tour rookie, Dunlap has made significant strides in the sport, winning major amateur titles such as the 2021 US Junior Amateur and the 2023 US Amateur. Earlier this year, he became the first golfer since Phil Mickelson to claim a professional tournament victory as an amateur, winning the American Express in January. He followed that achievement with his maiden PGA victory at the Barracuda Championship in July and is currently a top contender for the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

The 2024 JAT-NB3 Elite Series will commence with the first three rounds at Lakeview Resort and Golf Club in Cha-Am, Phetchaburi Province. The first event will take place from September 27-29, followed by the second round from October 11-13, and the third from November 1-3.