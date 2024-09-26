Inaugural JAT-NB3 Elite Series tees off at Lakeview Resort this week 

The first event in the series is set to take place from September 27-29 at Lakeview Resort and Golf Club in Cha-Am, Phetchaburi Province.
Burr described the collaboration as a significant step forward for junior golfers in Thailand. "This partnership is unprecedented and creates unique opportunities for young Thai golfers. Two years ago, we organized a tournament in Thailand, but this time we’re going bigger. The event will also serve as a qualifier for the World Championship, which draws junior golfers from around the globe. It’s an important milestone for these players, offering a future that blends both academic growth and golf skill development," Burr stated.
The NB3 tournament series has produced several standout golfers, with Nick Dunlap being one of the most prominent. Now a PGA Tour rookie, Dunlap has made significant strides in the sport, winning major amateur titles such as the 2021 US Junior Amateur and the 2023 US Amateur. Earlier this year, he became the first golfer since Phil Mickelson to claim a professional tournament victory as an amateur, winning the American Express in January. He followed that achievement with his maiden PGA victory at the Barracuda Championship in July and is currently a top contender for the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.
The 2024 JAT-NB3 Elite Series will commence with the first three rounds at Lakeview Resort and Golf Club in Cha-Am, Phetchaburi Province. The first event will take place from September 27-29, followed by the second round from October 11-13, and the third from November 1-3.
The fourth round will shift to Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao Province from December 6-8, 2024. The series continues in 2025, with the fifth event scheduled from March 7-9, the sixth from March 28-30, and the seventh from April 4-6 at Rayong Green Valley Country Club in Chonburi Province. The series will conclude with the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship, which will be held from April 11-13, 2025, at Royal Hills Golf Resort and Spa in Nakhon Nayok Province.
The "JAT-NB3 Elite Series" will feature a stroke play format, with Class A (ages 15-18) and Class B (ages 13-14) competing over three days and 54 holes. Meanwhile, Class C (ages 10-12) and Class D (under 10) will play for two days over 36 holes. Points earned during the tournament will count toward the Junior Golf Scoreboard, World Amateur Golf Ranking, and JAT Order of Merit, offering participants the opportunity to advance to international competitions.
The opening circuit of the JAT-NB3 Elite Series, scheduled for September 27-29 at Lakeview Resort and Golf Club, will include a qualifying round for young golfers. It will provide an opportunity for participants to secure spots in the tournament rounds while also earning points for the subsequent series of events.