Phrae United: The family-oriented Thai League 2 club ambitiously seeking promotion

“At the moment, I have only been a substitute, but I have played in every match,” Tatsuhide says. “I think it is the player’s role to produce results within the time given to them, so I will continue to do my best.”

The results have been there. Thatsuhide’s assist provided one of the fifteen goals the club has scored in Thai League 2 action.

Their top scorer is 36-year-old veteran forward Wellington Smith. The Brazilian has scored six goals in Thai League 2 so far. Tatsuhide is enjoying playing alongside Smith and his teammates. Tatsuhide and Smith are two of four international players on the squad. Tatsuhide is the only Japanese international on the squad. The other three are Brazilians. Matheus Souza, Bruno Henrique, and Wellington Smith have all played a pivotal role in forming the squad.

“There are Brazilians there too and I enjoy playing football with them,” Tatsuhide says. “I wanted to play in Thai League 2 and since Phrae United were the first team to offer me, I decided to go.”

Matheus Souza also joined this summer. The transfer offer was suitable for his career goals and his family.

His first goal for the club was in the 4-3 thriller against Lampang FC, which was dedicated to his newborn daughter.

Alongside his immediate family, Phrae United, the club itself, has been branded as a “family” atmosphere for the players in the eyes of Tatsuhide and Souza.

“It was a good proposal for me and my family,” Souza says. The coach called me and said he wanted me to be part of the group so I changed to Phrae. What I like the most about the club is that it takes care of everyone equally and like a family.”

There is a core filled with veteran leadership and experience. Only five of the players on Phrae United’s squad are 23 years old or younger.

The average age of the squad is 28.7, according to Transfermarkt.

Phrae United was established on August 1st, 2009. Wellington Smith, the club’s oldest player, was already 21 years old when the club was formed.

A decade and a half is similar to a teenager in his or her emerging years. Some teenagers are considered wonderkids.

Wonderkids are usually defined as young people who are extremely skilled or have reached a level of success at a young age.

There is a vibrancy associated with the term. Lamine Yamal helping Spain win a European Championship at the age of 16 while completing his homework during the tournament is the perfect football illustration.

Phrae United is seemingly on the brink of reaching this status in the form of a club. In their first season, the club finished second to last in the 3rd third tier of Thai football.

A promotion to Thai League 1 would mark an admirable rapid rise to the top of Thai football. Matheus Souza believes there is a chance of making it happen.

The home form would be vital to possibly clinching promotion. In the four matches the club has played at home this season, Phrae United has only conceded one goal.

“I like playing in our stadium, it has a good atmosphere and I think it’s hard to lose points at home,” Souza says. “It’s like a cauldron. I believe we have a good chance of promoting the club to the first division and that means a lot to the club, which wants to be winners and show they are capable of being in the first division because they deserve it. I’m very happy here and I hope to continue making history.”

There are rumours of the club planning to build a new home stadium, but nothing concrete has been announced. A new stadium would be a mark of history for the club.

At Huai Ma stadium, the current home stadium, the club recently hosted Thammasathit Education School on an outdoor field trip on October 1st. The field trip ended with a friendly football match between Tha Kham College, Prae Club Academy, and Thammasathit Education School.

Away from their home stadium and giving back to the community, the club has flourished in away matches.

Phrae United’s away form has been a pivotal part of their ongoing success.

The club has won all four matches it has played away from home.

There is a real level of cohesion and chemistry amongst the group. The “family” atmosphere has helped the club immensely. Thatsuhide believes that is the best aspect of the club.

“The club cares about its players,” Tatsuhide says. “I’m a foreigner so there are cultural differences, but they always care about me.”

Maybe the club’s genuine effort to show the players that they are cared for is the recipe for their ongoing success.

Jaden Dakwa