Thai footballer Alice Sombath makes history with call-up for France

Footballer Alice Sombath is creating a buzz in Thailand after being called up by the France senior team for friendly matches against Nigeria and Spain.

The 21-year-old right-back is Thai by blood, with a father from Mukdahan and a mother from Chonburi. However, she was born and raised in France and has full French citizenship. She has previously represented France at the U16, U17, U19, U20, and U23 levels.

Alice began her football journey in 2011 with CSOM Arcueil, later moving to Paris FC and Paris Saint-Germain.

In 2020, she signed her first professional contract with Olympique Lyonnais. Alice played a crucial role in the team’s successes, winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League in the 2021/22 season and securing three consecutive French league titles from 2021/22 to 2023/24.

Alice was born in 2003 to Thai parents in the southern suburbs of Paris. However, she retains a strong connection to Thailand through her parents’ heritage.