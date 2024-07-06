Samsung projects 15-fold surge in Q2 profit

Samsung's second-quarter operating profit is estimated to hit 10.4 trillion won, up 1,452.2 per cent from a year ago, according to the company’s earnings guidance. The figure far exceeded the 8.23 trillion won consensus by local analysts provided by market intelligence firm FnGuide.

It would be the first time the tech giant has posted an operating profit of above 10 trillion won since the third quarter of 2022 when it logged 10.8 trillion won.

It would also be above its figure for the whole of last year -- 6.5 trillion won.

Sales in the second quarter are estimated to grow 23.3 per cent on-year to 74 trillion won. The sales estimate was also higher than the consensus of 73.7 trillion won projected by FnGuide.