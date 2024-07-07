Fudan University unveils emotional humanoid caregiving robot at WAIC

Standing 165 cm tall and weighing 62 kg, the Guanghua No. 1 is the only university-developed humanoid robot among the 18 humanoid robots showcased at this year's WAIC.

Guanghua No. 1 is described as a highly emotionally responsive, flexible, and sophisticated humanoid robot that can not only walk but also display facial expressions.

It boasts 45 intelligent joints with a hierarchical generative embodied brain model, enabling it to smoothly swing its arms and walk upright.

Gan Zhongxue, deputy dean of the Academy for Engineering & Technology of Fudan University, emphasized the robot's focus on meeting the growing demands of China's ageing population.