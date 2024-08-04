Zelenskiy unveils Ukraine\'s F-16s

The arrival of the jets is a wartime milestone for Ukraine that caps many months of waiting, although it remains unclear how much of an immediate impact they will have in enhancing air defences and on the battlefield.

Talking to the reporters on the tarmac of an airfield, Zelenskiy said Ukraine still did not have enough pilots trained to use the F-16s or enough of the jets themselves.

"The positive thing is that we are expecting additional F-16s ... many guys are now training," he said.

It was very important, he said, that Kyiv's allies found ways to expand the training programmes and opportunities for both Ukrainian pilots and engineering teams.

Until now, Ukraine has relied on an ageing fleet of Soviet-era warplanes that are outgunned by Russia's more advanced and far more numerous fleet.