LMC foreign ministers meet in Thailand, agree on closer connectivity and cooperation

The LMC mechanism comprises six countries China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who co-chaired the meeting Friday, noted that the LMC countries have made efforts to push for fruitful results in building a community with a shared future among the Lancang-Mekong countries, bringing tangible benefits to the people of the six countries and making significant contributions to regional stability and prosperity.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, pointed out that China's efforts to comprehensively deepen its reform and advance Chinese-style modernization will bring new opportunities to the modernization drives around the world.

On the modernization path, China is willing, together with LMC countries, to take the lead in creating demonstration zones of high-quality Belt and Road Initiative cooperation as well as pilot zones of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, for a Lancang-Mekong community with a shared future to take root and bear fruit, according to Wang.