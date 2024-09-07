Super typhoon Yagi hits South China

It hit Wenchang with wind speeds exceeding level 17 and wreaked havoc on Haikou, Chengmai and Lingao, causing widespread damage. As a result, some cities and counties experienced power, water and communication outages.

A citizen surnamed Zhang, who resides in a high-rise building near Xiuying Port in Haikou, said buildings began to sway as the storm's 12-level winds hit Haikou, causing fear that the windows might shatter. Since 6 pm on Friday, Zhang and his family had been dealing with water seeping in through their windows. Feeling dizzy and palpitations due to low air pressure, the entire family sought refuge in the basement at 8 pm, waiting for the typhoon to pass at around 10 pm before returning home.

On Saturday morning, the Haikou Traffic Police issued a reminder about the aftermath of the typhoon. Many roadside and median guardrails in the city have been blown away, trees have fallen, and there are significant safety hazards on the roads. The public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel to allow space for repair personnel and emergency construction vehicles.

Through overnight emergency clearance efforts, as of 10 am on Saturday, a total of 37 urban roads have been cleared in Haikou.