RMUTL working on solutions to PM2.5 pollution in North

Severe PM 2.5 pollution is having a dire effect on the environment and way of life in northern Thailand, forcing many businesses to close and leading to increased health problems.

The resultant shift in the area’s social structure is of such concern that Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna (RMUTL) has made it a priority to address and reduce the impact of this deadly pollution.

Assoc Prof Uthen Kamnarn, the university’s acting president, said that RMUTL has numerous experts working on solutions for PM 2.5 dust pollution and developing innovations to address this issue.