RMUTL working on solutions to PM2.5 pollution in North

Severe PM 2.5 pollution is having a dire effect on the environment and way of life in northern Thailand, forcing many businesses to close and leading to increased health problems.
The resultant shift in the area’s social structure is of such concern that Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna (RMUTL) has made it a priority to address and reduce the impact of this deadly pollution.
Assoc Prof Uthen Kamnarn, the university’s acting president, said that RMUTL has numerous experts working on solutions for PM 2.5 dust pollution and developing innovations to address this issue.
Among these experts is Assoc Prof Panich Inta, the head of the Applied Electric Field Research Unit in Engineering and the editor of the Journal of Technology and Innovation Research, who has been working on dust management since his doctoral research. He has created various innovations to combat PM 2.5, such as dust masks, dust-trapping technology, and an electrostatic air purification system.
This system operates in two main stages: first, it captures PM 10 and PM 2.5 dust particles using an electrostatic ioniser; then, it eliminates airborne bacteria and viruses with a non-thermal plasma system before releasing clean air back into the environment, achieving up to 99% dust removal efficiency.
The university has also developed technology to manage wildfires, another major cause of smog and PM 2.5 dust in the northern region.
The "sensor system" was created to provide early warnings and pinpoint wildfire locations, allowing authorities to quickly extinguish fires and prevent their spread. This helps reduce smog and PM 2.5 caused by wildfires and significantly decreases the risk to firefighting personnel. In the past, when firefighters entered areas without knowing wind directions, losses often occurred.
The university also developed the "Smoke Watch" app in collaboration with the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) to monitor and manage wildfire data, enabling rapid and precise response. The goal is to expand the installation of these systems and innovations to cover the entire northern region.
“RMUTL prioritises addressing the PM 2.5 issue at all levels, including the community, provincial, and university levels. Within the university, dust-free rooms will be created, air purifiers installed in classrooms, more greenery will be planted, and a warning system will be established when PM 2.5 levels exceed the standard. Additionally, we are encouraging all staff to change behaviours that contribute to PM 2.5 pollution,” Uthen said.