SET falls after the previous days of rise.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,619.48 on Wednesday, down 4.76 points or 0.29 per cent. Transactions totalled 97.65 billion baht with an index high of 1,631.81 and a low of 1,617.24.

The index fell after rising by 0.60 per cent on Tuesday and 0.58 per cent on Monday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day's index would rise to between 1,630 and 1,635 points on rising oil and coal prices in response to China's power crisis.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from hopes over the country reopening after domestic Covid-19 cases continued to decline, plus ongoing development of Molnupiravir anti-coronavirus pill.

However, the index would be under pressure in the short term due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing and raise the interest rate sooner than expected," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, SVT, TRUE, SCC, KBANK, GUNKUL, PTT, GULF, IVL and CPALL.

Other Asian indices were on the fall:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,528.87, down 293.25 points or 1.05 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 23,966.49, down 137.66 points or 0.57 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,908.31, down 53.86 points or 1.82 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,393.16, down 67.59 points or 0.41 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite and Shenzhen SE Component Indices were closed for National Day.

Published : October 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

