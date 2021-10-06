SET falls after the previous days of rise.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day's index would rise to between 1,630 and 1,635 points on rising oil and coal prices in response to China's power crisis.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from hopes over the country reopening after domestic Covid-19 cases continued to decline, plus ongoing development of Molnupiravir anti-coronavirus pill.

However, the index would be under pressure in the short term due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing and raise the interest rate sooner than expected," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, SVT, TRUE, SCC, KBANK, GUNKUL, PTT, GULF, IVL and CPALL.