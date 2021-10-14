SET expected to rise on country reopening, rising oil price

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from the rising oil price of over US$80 per barrel.

"However, the index would be under pressure due to rising US September Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing programme this year," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, MAJOR, BTS and BEM, which benefit from the country reopening.

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.

